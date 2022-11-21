Mark Bain, Partner at Torys LLP, saluted at P3 2022 as he announces departure as CCPPP board chair

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Canadian infrastructure and project finance lawyer Mark Bain is stepping down after six years as chair of the board of directors of The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP).

Bain, a Partner at Torys LLP, made the announcement today in front of a crowd of more than 800 leaders in finance, engineering, law, construction, O&M, procurement and consulting gathered for the opening of P3 2022, the 30th anniversary of the Council’s annual conference.

“It’s been a tremendous honour to serve for more than 20 years on CCPPP’s board, including the last 6 years as Chair,” he said. “The P3 market and the Council have grown and matured in tandem. The Council has provided me with a fascinating opportunity to observe and help shape policy discussions on public-private partnerships, champion changes needed to evolve the model and learn from the best in the business across Canada and globally.

“I would like to thank my fellow volunteer board members and staff — those serving with me now and those that I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the past. Your market awareness, your friendships, your senses of humour and your dedication have been tremendously inspiring.”

Known as a soft-spoken, diplomatic, meticulous and collaborative leader at the table, and an effective negotiator, Bain is consistently named one of the top lawyers in his field with an incredibly deep knowledge of the ‘made in Canada’ P3 model and the intricacies of project agreements.

Over the past 30 years, he has acted on more than 80 major P3 transactions across Canada and internationally, and has been lead counsel on many pathfinder and notable transactions recognized by the Council.

As Chair, Bain oversaw the development of an updated Strategic Plan, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, increased engagement with members on market challenges, an increase in board diversity, and the recruitment and onboarding of the Council’s new President and CEO Lisa Mitchell.

Fellow CCPPP board member Steve Nackan, Executive Vice President & President, Aecon Concessions, saluted Bain this morning at P3 2022, noting how much of a pleasure it has been to serve with him on the board.

“I believe I speak for everyone here today — and the entire Canadian P3 community — when I say thank you for your tireless work, leadership, wisdom and dedication to the Council and the whole industry,” he said.

His comments were echoed by Johanne Mullen, Vice Chair of CCPPP’s board of directors and Partner, National Capital Projects and Infrastructure Leader, PwC Canada. “Mark perfectly exemplifies the most important ‘p’ in P3. He’s all about fostering partnerships and finding common ground where both the public and private sector benefit. He has been a tremendous asset to the growth of our industry and to members of the Council.”

Lisa Mitchell also thanked Bain for his guidance and unflagging enthusiasm in her first year as CCPPP’s President and CEO: “Mark’s knowledge, kindness and sense of humour have been invaluable as we work to evolve the Council’s vision and mission in this evolving and challenging market.”

“The P3 sector — though sometimes challenged — remains tremendously dynamic,” Bain added. “Well structured P3s continue to offer tremendous value for Canadians and deliver quality infrastructure, services and management. With strong leadership in place and a renewed strategic vision, the Council is well poised to continue to support and influence the next generation of P3s. Though I’m stepping down from my board duties, I will continue to be actively involved in the industry, and Iook forward to celebrating the Council’s ongoing success.”

His successor will be named following CCPPP’s annual general meeting on November 30.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government and Indigenous communities to enable smart, innovative approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.





