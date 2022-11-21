Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market to Grow at 52.4% CAGR during 2022-2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global single-walled carbon nanotube market size is projected to reach a value of US$ 24.1 Bn by 2031, finds a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Single-walled carbon nanotube manufacturers are expected to gain prominent growth opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to several factors including increase in the product demand in the regional electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries. Moreover, rise in technological advancements is expected to play important role in the market growth, states the single-walled carbon nanotube industry analysis by TMR.

Mergers, acquisitions, and product portfolio expansions are some of the key business strategies used by companies in single-walled carbon nanotube industry. Furthermore, players are using next-gen technologies in order to boost their production capabilities. Moreover, companies are investing in R&Ds focused on nanomaterials, states a TMR study that delivers insights on important factors such as the single-walled carbon nanotube market shares.

Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market: Key Findings

The utilization of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding holds importance as it provides protection to human health and ensures safe device operations in industrial, military, and commercial activities. EMI shielding materials are in high demand across different applications. Some of the key applications of these materials include medical equipment housings, personal computer and mobile communication housings, aerospace components, GPS devices, analytical instruments, automotive components, and defense & military components. Hence, increase in the use of EMI shielding materials is expected to boost the demand opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology is used in production of single-walled carbon nanotubes. This technology finds application in different industrial applications. The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology segment held 47.8% of the single-walled carbon nanotube market shares in 2021. The segment is estimated to maintain its prominent share in the market during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) are increasingly used in different applications including lithium-ion batteries, optical switches, and EMI shielding coatings. Hence, increase in the demand for SWNT in varied electronics & semiconductor applications is projected to fuel the market development in the forthcoming years.

SWNT and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNT) are used in a wide range of industries. There has been increase in R&Ds focused on SWNT and MWNT in the recent years. This factor is expected to create notable growth opportunities for players in the global single-walled carbon nanotube market, as per the research report by TMR.

Lithium-ion, lead-acid, flow batteries, and sodium-ion are some of the battery storage systems currently used worldwide. The formation of dendrite is a key problem found in the lithium-ion batteries. The use of SWNTs is increasing as anode material in these batteries in order to address dendrite issue. This factor is expected to generate prominent business opportunities in the market during the forecast period.



Growth Boosters

Rise in product use in order to provide protection to electronic device components is creating business avenues in the market

High demand in the electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to create profitable prospects in the market during the forecast period

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Zeon Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.

OCSiAl

Meijo Nanocarbon Co. Ltd.

Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

SES Research

Nano-C

Raymor Industries Inc.

Carbon Solutions Inc.

Nemo Nanomaterials



Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market Segmentation

Technology Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Electric Arc High Pressure Carbon Monoxide (HiPCo) Others (Laser Ablation, Flame Synthesis, etc.)

Application Electronics & Semiconductor Energy Biomedical Aerospace & Defense Automotive Chemical Others





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

