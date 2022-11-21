Large Provider Network Adds Streamline Health®’s RevID™ Solution

National Health Systems Seeks Automated Charge Reconciliation for Improved Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced today an expansion of its existing relationship with a Southwest-based healthcare system with more than 60 acute care facilities in the United States. Building on the successful implementation of Streamline’s Compare™ tool, the health system has chosen to implement RevID’s automated charge reconciliation in six initial facilities to improve revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We’re honored to expand within this client and expect that this relationship will be a significant part of our growth in the years to come,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “Like all Streamline solutions, RevID is a great example of innovation that improves the efficiency and accuracy of the provider’s revenue cycle through automation, ensuring our clients are paid for the care they provide.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media

David Kosloski

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

651.308.1395

david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net