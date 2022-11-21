[Latest] Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size/Share Worth USD 450 Million by 2030 at a 90 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sany, Utah, USA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Supply (Less than 11 kW, More than 50 kW, 11 kW to 50 kW), By Type (Dynamic, Static), By Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads, Power Control Units, Battery Management Systems), By Technology (Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems, Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market size& share was valued at approximately USD 14 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63 Million in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 450 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 90 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System market’s drivers and restraints and the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20116

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: Overview

The key factors propelling the growth of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging System market are the rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs, the expansion of wireless charging infrastructure in European nations, the prevalence of range anxiety, and the standardization of wireless EV charging systems. Major retail MNCs and shared mobility operators worldwide are projected to deploy autonomous vehicles more frequently in public transportation and logistics in the upcoming years, creating considerable growth potential for market participants.

(A free sample of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20116





Growth Factors

The market has increased significantly due to a growing population, rising market demands, and better-developed technologies. The rapid adoption of newly developed innovative technologies with additional benefits from wireless electric vehicle charging, including simplicity of use, absence of carbon dioxide emissions and improvement of the global environment, higher efficiency, low maintenance costs, and reduced shock effects. The vehicle’s battery gets charged through the transfer of electricity from one magnetic coil to another. Electric car wireless charging uses batteries the same size and weight as those used in practical vehicles. These two factors together account for a significant drop in the price of electric automobiles.

Growing demand and more consumer knowledge have allowed the market to expand significantly. Market participants play a significant role in new inventions across regions, and ongoing research and development have helped to improve wireless electric vehicle charging with high market demand.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market forward?

What are the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market sample report and company profiles?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Segmental Overview

The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System market is segmented into type, component, technology, power supply, propulsion, and application. Furthermore, the need for wireless electric vehicle charging systems is categorized into commercial and residential wireless EV charging schemes based on the application. The market segment expected to see the most significant CAGR throughout the projection period is commercial wireless EV charging systems. Because middle-class and lower-middle-class people in Europe are increasingly purchasing electric vehicles without having the option to set them at home, there is a high demand for commercial wireless EV charging systems in China due to the availability of sizeable commercial garage parking spaces. These factors, as well as the increased proliferation of commercial wireless EV charging systems, all contribute to this segment’s high growth.

Regional Overview

The global market for wireless EV charging has expanded due to rising electric car sales in European nations and rising demand for wireless EV charging solutions. However, the high upfront cost of wireless EV charging and the high price of integration limit market expansion. On the other hand, the market participants would have new chances due to the increased demand for high-power contactless inductive charging.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 450 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 63 million CAGR Growth Rate 90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Toyota Motor Corporation, TGOOD Global Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Momentum Dynamics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, ZTE Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas electronics, Powermat Technologies, Nidec mobility corporation, Evatran group, and Others Key Segment By Power Supply, Type, Component, Technology, Propulsion, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Due to rapidly shifting consumer preferences and ongoing technological advancement, the global market for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System is highly competitive. As a result, almost every market participant primarily focuses on installing fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Paper or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Supply (Less than 11 kW, More than 50 kW, 11 kW to 50 kW), By Type (Dynamic, Static), By Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads, Power Control Units, Battery Management Systems), By Technology (Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems, Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Prominent Players

Toyota Motor Corporation

TGOOD Global Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Momentum Dynamics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

ZTE Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Renesas electronics

Powermat Technologies

Nidec mobility corporation

Evatran group

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 90% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market size was valued at around USD 14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 450 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the static wireless EV charging systems segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

Based on application segmentation, the commercial wireless EV charging systems segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on technology segmentation, the inductive wireless EV charging systems segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on geography/region, the Europe region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

May 2021: In the Austin, Texas, Flex contract manufacturing plant, HEVO developed a ground-based pad and began manufacture and production. 200 units are expected to be ordered, according to estimates, in the first quarter of 2021.

December00202021: The Toyota Motor Corporation plans to create cutting-edge technologies, such as a wireless electric power transfer system that allows a car to be charged even as it is being driven. In this system, charging mechanisms for roads on highways or city crossings are involved.





The global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System market is segmented as follows:

By Power Supply

Less than 11 kW

More than 50 kW

11 kW to 50 kW

By Type

Dynamic

Static

By Component

Base Pads

Vehicle Pads

Power Control Units

Battery Management Systems

By Technology

Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems

Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

By Propulsion

BEV

PHEV

By Application

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market @https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

Service guarantees are available.

A report in Microsoft Power BI

Personalized market brief by author.

PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

Can be accessible by unlimited users.

30% discount on your next purchase.

Permission to print the report.

Dedicated account manager.

Service guarantees are available.

Browse More Power Generation, Transmission And Distribution Related Reports:

Water Recycle and Reuse Market : Water Recycle and Reuse Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies, Membrane Filtration Technologies, Conventional Treatment and Recycling Techniques), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market : Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Supply (Less than 11 kW, More than 50 kW, 11 kW to 50 kW), By Type (Dynamic, Static), By Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads, Power Control Units, Battery Management Systems), By Technology (Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems, Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Solar Energy Market : Solar Energy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solar Module (Polycrystalline, Monocrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others), By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Global Thin Film Solar Market : Global Thin Film Solar Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Thin-film Silicon, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Microcrystalline Tandem Cells, Thin-film Polycrystalline Silicon, Others), By Installation (On-grid, Off-grid), By End-Use/Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market : Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Thin film, Crystalline), By Product (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon, Copper Indium Gallium Di-Selenide), By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Mounting (Ground-mounted, Rooftop), By End-use (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry?

Directly Purchase a copy of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Reasons to Purchase Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Industry.

Managers in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/ .

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/