Brunswick Landing Marina Awarded as Best Large Marina in the Country

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine.

The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.

"Considering how many great marinas there are in desirable locations, I couldn't be prouder that we received this recognition," said Daren Pietsch, president of Brunswick Landing Marina. "All credit goes to our highly committed team along with the supportive community of boaters and Brunswick businesses that share in our constant efforts to improve."

Brunswick Landing Marina boasts more than 445 dry and wet slips and offers marine services performed by highly skilled technicians. The property is ideal for all seasons and was once used by the U.S. Navy as a hurricane hole because the marina is protected on three sides by land, offering a haven for boaters from storms.

The marina also offers year-round service at its boatyard, features a dog park for guests, hosts daily social events at its Yacht Club, provides complimentary propane grills on every dock, and offers free bike rentals, laundry machines and other amenities to make life easier for boaters. Customers of Brunswick Landing agree.

"Brunswick Landing Marina is a great hurricane hole, with super amenities and a very social atmosphere," said Gary Kreiger, who has docked at the marina.

"There are several new additions recently added or on the horizon for Brunswick Landing Marina," said Michael Torras, Marina Manager. Recent renovations and professional personnel changes have improved operations at the Boat Yard. There are plans for an additional 540 linear feet of leasable dock space including slips to accommodate larger vessels. The Dock Office and Ship Store is set for expansion which will create space for an expanded store as well as a new, secure mailroom for the marina's guests. The northernmost bathhouse will be expanded to offer more showers and restroom facilities with work scheduled to begin Dec. 1, 2022. Additionally, a mooring ball field is in the works to create even more space for vessels to take advantage of the offerings at Brunswick Landing Marina.

"We are always thinking of new ways to make life better for our guests," Torras said. "Whether that is through upgrading our services, facilities or our programs, we have a great time serving the cruising community."

The current and future amenities at Brunswick Landing Marina attract customers from around the world, many of whom come back for multiple visits.

"The staff are amazingly attentive to the needs of boaters and the facility has nice floating docks, free laundry, happy hours, very clean grounds, and a liveaboard community that rocks," said Ray Hendricks after a recent stay. "We'll definitely be back."

