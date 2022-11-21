Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050475/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.3% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.7% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.1% CAGR
The Mobile Application Development Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 22.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Apple, Inc.
EchoStar Corporation
GLOBO
Halosys
IBM Corporation
Kony
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
OutSystems
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050475/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobile Application Development Platforms - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Mobile Application Development Platforms Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Mobile Application Development
Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Mobile Application Development
Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Application Development Platforms by
End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Application Development Platforms by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile
Application Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom, Retail,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Mobile Application Development Platforms Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2022 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application
Development Platforms by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application Development Platforms by End-Use - BFSI,
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Mobile Application
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050475/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Application Development Platforms estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050475/?utm_source=GNW