Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market to Reach $92.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Alfresco Software, Inc.
Ascend Software
Atlassian Pty., Ltd.
DOMA Technologies
EVER TEAM SOFTWARE.
Fabasoft International Services GmbH
GRM Information Management
IBM Corporation
Laserfiche
M-Files, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication Media & Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Communication Media &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Media &
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Government & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Utilities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management
(ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management
(ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management
(ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management
(ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media & Services,
Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and
SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &
Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and
SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &
Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and
SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &
Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and
SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &
Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -
Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and
SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,
Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &
Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &
Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Content
Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market to Reach $92.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) estimated at US$35. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW