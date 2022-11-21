Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market to Reach $92.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Alfresco Software, Inc.

Ascend Software

Atlassian Pty., Ltd.

DOMA Technologies

EVER TEAM SOFTWARE.

Fabasoft International Services GmbH

GRM Information Management

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

M-Files, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Communication Media & Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Communication Media &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Media &

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Government & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Utilities

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management

(ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management

(ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management

(ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Content Management

(ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media & Services,

Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &

Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &

Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &

Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &

Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Organization Type -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI,

Communication Media & Services, Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Government & Utilities and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - BFSI, Communication Media &

Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Government & Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Communication Media & Services, Retail,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government &

Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Content

Management (ECM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________