NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today unveiled its 2022 Year in Review, a visual reflection of 2022’s most powerful and impactful stories across News, Sports, Entertainment and Archive through both imagery and videos.



As world events unfolded, Getty Images’ award‑winning photographers, videographers and editors produced moving stories covering the challenges and determination of the human spirit from thousands of world events, including the invasion of Ukraine, critical elections around the globe, a renewed focus on representation across entertainment and sport and a growing climate change crisis.

Over the last 27 years, Getty Images visual content creators have developed the institutional knowledge to document events that no one was prepared for – to cover firsthand the war unfolding in Ukraine and its extended impacts worldwide and tragic mass shootings in local communities, as well as capture iconic events like Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics.

Getty Images Global Head of Content Ken Mainardis said: “In 2022, visual storytelling once again helped define the most critical issues and human achievements of our time, elevating the story of what is going to be viewed as a pivotal year in recent history. Our 2022 Year In Review is a testament to the incredible breadth, depth and outstanding craft of our News, Sport, Entertainment and Archival visuals and the global content creators who bring them to the world. Getty Images is committed to moving the world through creativity, expertise, authenticity and trust via our unmatched quality visual content and global partnerships to help our customers communicate in the dynamic visual world we live in.”

For more information and to view Getty Images 2022 Year in Review, visit our site here: https://creativeinsights.gettyimages.com/en/trends/year-in-review/2022

Additionally, all visuals in the curation are searchable by using the keyword, GettyYearInReview, on gettyimages.com.

