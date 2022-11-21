global NGS kits market was valued at $4,553.6 million, and it is expected to reach $26,057.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NGS Kits Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Workflow, Sequencing Type, Usage, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364004/?utm_source=GNW

6 million, and it is expected to reach $26,057.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global NGS Kits market is expected to be driven by advancements in sequencing technology benefiting the treatment and diagnostics coupled with the presence of regulatory framework pertaining to sequencing and governments investing in large clinical and diagnostic laboratories to enable reliable NGS testing for a variety of chronic and infectious ailments.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The global NGS kits market is in progressing phase.Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has recently seen a rapid surge in popularity and has emerged as a crucial diagnostic tool for many diseases.



The NGS kits market is a disruptive technical advancement in the life sciences sector that has cleared the way for the creation of various ground-breaking medicinal techniques intended to solve the main global health concern.



Impact



• The presence of NGS kits providers of NGS kits in regions such as North America and Europe has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. is one of the global leaders in providing technologically advanced sequencing and array-based solutions for genomic and genetic analysis to government laboratories, academic and research institutions, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology, and consumer genomics companies. The company also provides sequencing solutions in the field of cancer research.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in showcasing a positive impact on the overall market, owing to its increased adoption for the diagnosis of respiratory virus i.e. coronavirus. NGS is a useful technology for characterizing and finding viruses in the environment, animals, and people during viral pandemics. Additionally, NGS can offer helpful information to researchers and medical professionals who are trying to create the best possible treatment alternatives. Steps performed in the COVID-19 testing process include extracting RNA sample from the patients, which is then reverse transcribed to cDNA, and then amplified using PCR. Before the PCR step, however, a sample library needs to be prepared which is the most time-consuming step of the entire process. Thus, with the help of NGS kits, this protocol can be performed quickly. Therefore, with the emergence of COVID-19, the popularity of NGS kits has increased.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Workflow

• Library Preparation

• Cluster Generation

• Sequencing Reagents/Kits



The global NGS Kits market in the workflow segment is expected to be dominated by the library preparation segment. This is due to an increasing number of library preparation kits and companies manufacturing these kits for their end users.



Segmentation 2: by Sequencing Type

• WES and WGS

• Targeted Sequencing

• Long-Read Sequencing

• Others



The global NGS Kits market is dominated by the WES and WGS segment owing to an increasing number of NGS kits targeting whole exome and whole genome as part of the sequencing step.Whole exome sequencing (WES) is a useful method for researchers.



This kind to research might be used to continue figuring out whether new genetic variations are connected to health problems, which could help identify illnesses in the future.WGS is a technique for figuring out a person’s complete DNA sequence, including non-coding DNA, which has about 3 billion nucleotides.



In recent years, the cost of producing genetic data has decreased significantly. The demand for library preparation in WGS is being driven by the continuing demand for WGS in clinical and scientific applications, as well as the growing need to discover new genomic variants connected to health concerns.



Segmentation 3: by Usage

• Clinical

• Research



The global NGS Kits market is dominated by the research segment owing to rising number companies manufacturing research use NGS kits and rising R&D activity focused on NGS kits.There has been extensive use of NGS-detected sequence variants/mutations in research, including prognosis, therapeutic decision-making, and patient follow-up.



Its extensive parallel sequencing capacity creates new opportunities for personalized therapy.



Segmentation 4: by Application

• Oncology

• Rare Diseases

• Genetic Disorders

• Reproductive Health

• Others



The global NGS Kits market is dominated by the oncology segment owing to rising number companies manufacturing NGS kits for cancer.Cancer is a diverse illness that develops over time because of an accumulation of DNA abnormalities.



The detection, management, and therapy of cancer would significantly impact by new sequencing technology. A road map of the typical human genome and a landscape of mutations in cancer genomes spanning many cancer types are provided by the hundreds of cancer genomes that have been read by next-generation sequencing (NGS).



Segmentation 5: by End-User

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others



The academic and research institutions segment dominates the global NGS Kits market due to the increasing research and development activities in academic institutes and the focus of researchers on NGS kits.



Segmentation 6: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



North America generated the highest revenue of $2,281.5 million in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements in the field of NGS and the presence of dominating players operating in the NGS kits market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of prominent market players in the U.S. and the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing kits in research, diagnostics, and synthetic biology. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases, and the development of novel library preparation kits are some of the factors that is leading to the dominance of North America in the global NGS kits market.



Recent Developments in the Global NGS Kits Market



• In June 2022, PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the library preparation kits i.e. NEXTFLEX Small RNA-Seq Kit v4, NEXTFLEX Rapid XP V2 DNA-Seq Kit and PG-Seq Rapid Kit v2.

• In June 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc. partnered with Integrated DNA Technologies to distribute Biomek NGenius Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep System. This system is a multipurpose liquid handler for NGS library preparation. The Biomek NGenius System is equipped with an FFPE DNA library prep kit and Integrated DNA Technologies’ xGen cfDNA, which can help researchers optimize library generation from degraded, low-input samples such as the FFPE samples.

• In March 2022, Illumina, Inc. launched the TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that detects multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient’s cancer. With its global launch in Europe, the IVD kit is manufactured to inform precision medicine decisions for cancer patients across the continent.

• In February 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new NGS-based solution that enables reproductive health researchers to analyze a broad range of key genetic markers. The Ion Torrent CarrierSeq ECS Kit for the Ion GeneStudio S5 System consolidated a multi-platform approach to expanded carrier screening (ECS) into a single solution that expands the company’s reproductive health research portfolio.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for global NGS kits market:

• Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

• Exponential Rise in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Demand due to Reducing Cost of Genome Sequencing

• Rising Research Funding in the Genome Sciences



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

• Stringent Regulatory Standards Related to NGS



How can this report add value to an organization?



Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The workflow segment helps the reader understand the two NGS steps i.e Library preparation, Cluster Generation and Sequencing. Under these steps, NGS kits are used which further aid in diagnosis. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different applications such as oncology, NIPT, rare disease, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The NGS kits are being used for both research and clinical application. Companies are providing these kits, which is key for market players to excel in the current NGS kits market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global NGS Kits market analyzed and profiled in the study have involved the NGS kits as product manufacturers Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global NGS Kits market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. The leading top segment players include NGS kit manufacturers that offer major products under workflow such as library preparation, cluster generation, and sequencing in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• BGI Group

• Creative Biogene.

• Danaher.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Hologic, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• New England Biolabs

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• seqWell

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Tecan Trading AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Twist Bioscience Corporation



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

