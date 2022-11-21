Fareportal Unveils Cancel For Any Reason on OTAs CheapOair and OneTravel

New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel technology moves forward constantly in the industry’s quest to give customers what they need and want in planning and booking travel. Recent years have made flight cancellation a major topic, with experts calling this a top concern for airline passengers. In response to evolving customer and travel industry needs, and continuing over a decade of innovation, Fareportal has developed the latest in a series of customer-friendly product innovations, Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR).

By adding CFAR to a travel purchase on CheapOair, travelers can leverage the power of travel data and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide customers with an option to easily cancel their flight booking. Even in cases where airline policy makes the ticket non-refundable, customers who purchase CFAR will still receive a partial refund of up to 80%.

Cancel For Any Reason launched on Fareportal’s leading online travel agency brand, CheapOair, earlier this year. After consumer testing, a full roll-out was completed in June. Customer response has been overwhelmingly favorable. The company added CFAR to OneTravel in October and CheapOair Canada is currently under a/b test.

“Cancel For Any Reason is an idea whose time has come. Fareportal’s focus on the research and development of industry-leading travel products has once again delivered what the traveling public wants. Using CFAR, customers can book travel with confidence, even if market conditions, or their own plans, change,” said Werner Kunz-Cho, Fareportal CEO. He continues, “We knew CFAR was needed, and delivered a high performing product which our customers have embraced whole-heartedly.”

Ganesh Mouli, Fareportal Director of Product, adds, “Our ideas always begin with customers in mind. With travel demand increasing, our goal was to boost customer confidence while booking their air tickets. With CFAR, which is driven by advanced machine learning algorithms, customers can get value back even on non-refundable tickets which reduces the stress associated with the booking process.”

CFAR has already received industry recognition via receipt of a silver 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Award for technology solutions and has applications as a business-to-consumer or a business-to-business product. Fareportal will be making further travel fintech announcements in the coming months.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel or other accommodation, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.