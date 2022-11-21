Flawless Faces Medspa Moves To 3165 S Alma School Road, Suite 29 In Chandler, Arizona

Chandler, Arizona, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Ali Garzuzi, a licensed cosmetic nurse injector with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Flawless Faces Med Spa is dedicated to providing you with patient-forward, high-quality options that will enhance your natural beauty and give you the confidence that you need and deserve.

They have now moved to 3165 S Alma School Rd, Suite 29 in Chandler, AZ, to offer clients in the Ocotillo community top-of-the-line products, the latest equipment, and industry-leading techniques to help you both look and feel your best.

Enhancing Your Natural Beauty

At Flawless Faces Med Spa in Chandler, AZ, the team aims for the highest standards in the beauty and cosmetic industry and always strives to exceed every one of their client’s expectations.

This is why they will conduct a thorough consultation with you before you commit to a treatment plan, so that you are fully informed of all your options and are 100% comfortable with the approach the team is recommending.

They offer an extensive range of skincare, injectables, and hair removal options, such as:

Botox

This well-known treatment is perfect if you are concerned about fine lines and wrinkles as Botox is both minimally invasive and quick, as well as proving to be effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, and deep creases on the forehead.

It works by preventing the release of a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, a chemical that tells your muscles to contract. Botox will stop and relax the muscle’s movement in your chosen area and is a renowned option for smoothing out any unwanted wrinkles.

Lip Fillers

Flawless Faces Med Spa utilizes the highly regarded Restylane for their lip enhancement treatments.

Created by Galderma, Restylane adds fullness and definition while maintaining your lip’s natural shape and appearance.

It is entirely safe and made from non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid that can provide you with full, plump lips without having to undergo multiple surgical procedures.

Microneedling

Also known as collagen induction therapy, microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that uses tiny needles to perforate the skin’s surface layers.

The needles induce the natural healing process that occurs after an injury and lead to the growth of new collagen, a structural protein in your body that helps keep your skin firm.

It aids in the appearance of:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Stretch marks

Acne scars

Uneven or patchy skin tone

Laser Hair Removal

If you are located in Chandler, Arizona, and are looking for a med spa near me that offers effective and trusted laser hair removal, then consider Flawless Faces Med Spa.

This FDA-approved device utilizes light energy directly into the hair follicle, which destroys the root of the hair for permanent hair reduction by stopping it growing and removing the first layer of follicles from your skin.

You will receive a complete evaluation before your appointment to fully take into account your skin color, hair color, and hair growth pattern to determine which lasers are best suited for you and can rest assured that each treatment is precisely administered by their trained team at your chosen time and you can expect to see results as early as 6 weeks after treatment.

