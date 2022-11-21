BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award

Mountain View, CA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants.

The award recognizes a successful collaboration between BairesDev and Questis, a financial empowerment company that helps enterprises provide life-changing personal finance solutions to their employees.

“When you’re applying tech solutions to very human problems such as financial stress, you need a team of engineers that are not only skilled, but creative and empathetic too,” said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s founder and CEO. “We’re proud to be recognized for this award alongside Questis in an exciting collaboration that showcases how our teams turn possibilities into results with speed and precision”.

The project aimed to attract more clients for Questis through a reliable, appealing, and easy-to-use platform. The BairesDev team maximized the utility of the Questis website, deploying four distinct technologies, developing new features and debugging the user interface and administrative dashboard. Questis was able to offer a high-performance service through more intuitive, reliable, and appealing platform.

The award followed a series of recognitions for the fast-growing firm this year. BairesDev was also highly commended in the “Best Use of DevOps Technology” at the 2022 DevOps Industry Awards, for a project connecting health technology and customers. So far, in 2022, the company has received 17 awards from prestigious US organizations such as IAOP, Business Intelligence Group and Inc 5000.

Co-founded in 2009 by software engineers Nacho De Marco and Paul Azorin, BairesDev is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology solutions companies. Fully remote and bootstrapped, BairesDev is made up of 4,000+ professionals distributed throughout 40+ countries and 600+ cities around the world, 90% based in Latin America. Only in 2022, the firm has hired more than 1,300 highly vetted software engineers.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading nearshore technology solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 4,000+ professionals in 40+ countries, BairesDev provides time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

About the North American Software Testing Awards

The North American Software Testing Awards is an annual awards ceremony that honors companies, teams, and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality engineering market. The awards consist of fifteen distinct categories, and this year’s finalists include industry giants such as Deloitte, IBM, Citizens Bank, and United Airlines.

About Questis

Questis’ solutions meet people at the paycheck through solid behavioral science, personalized, predictive planning, real-person coaching, and a modern, friendly user experience. Their clients include giants such as PWC, Chick-Fil-A, and Remax.