LaunchDarkly Earns AWS DevOps Competency and Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Companies Align On Creating First-Class DevOps Solutions Across Industries

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, today announced several achievements as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Each example illustrates that LaunchDarkly’s feature management solutions contain deep technical proficiency that will increase software development efficiency within the AWS environment.

LaunchDarkly helps AWS customers rapidly and reliably launch, control and measure software applications while improving quality, minimizing risk and reducing time to market. Based on the traction in this effort, LaunchDarkly has recently achieved AWS DevOps Competency status, a distinction that APN members can earn for demonstrating expertise in delivering DevOps solutions on AWS.

“As a SaaS platform powering hundreds of restaurant brands and millions of orders each day, Olo’s systems need to be built out with scale as a top priority,” said Greg Shackles, Senior VP of Technology at Olo. "Combining AWS's reliability and scalability with LaunchDarkly's ability to conduct phased rollouts enables us to create the stable platform we need to succeed."

LaunchDarkly is set to become the first FedRAMP-authorized feature management platform on the market as it delivers its platform to the federal space. LaunchDarkly has become a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) program, recognizing that LaunchDarkly delivers public sector-specific solutions to modernize applications and reduce risk.

“The depth and breadth of the work LaunchDarkly is doing with AWS is a testament to our shared vision of delivering the benefit of the cloud to our customers,” said John Kodumal, CTO and Founder at LaunchDarkly. “The extent of LaunchDarkly’s work with AWS will empower more DevOps professionals with the ability to develop software more effectively with LaunchDarkly’s feature management solutions.”

“LaunchDarkly is a trusted APN Partner and AWS Marketplace seller. Their continued investment in the APN and AWS Marketplace has already opened up innovative opportunities for our customers,” said Mona Chadha, Director of Infrastructure ISVs at AWS. “We look forward to further growing this relationship that will help our customers accelerate time to market, faster time to action and deliver best in class products across the globe.”

LaunchDarkly has also seen increased adoption with its Data Export feature to Amazon Kinesis, allowing its customers to send large amounts of gigabytes of feature evaluation data each month into their AWS environment.

To learn more about LaunchDarkly and its solutions on AWS, please visit LaunchDarkly’s re:Invent booth (#141) from November 28-December 2.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .