The Sequoia Project Awarded Northern Virginia Champions for Accountability Badge

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project , a non-profit and trusted advocate for nationwide health information exchange, was awarded the Northern Virginia (NOVA) Champions for Accountability badge by The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, a trusted public charity that helps grow philanthropy to respond to need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community.



“We are honored to receive the NOVA Champions for Accountability badge,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project. “Inclusivity and uplifting the diverse community we live in is a huge part of The Sequoia Project’s mission. We will continue to harbor a diverse and inclusive environment in our workplace and in the communities we serve.”

The NOVA Champions for Accountability badge was developed by The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce to catalyze more inclusive systems of economic growth throughout the region to reflect the full breadth of the area’s diverse community.

This badge recognizes Northern Virginia employers which have taken the first step toward corporate diversity and are willing to participate in collecting, sharing and acting on data about the demographic composition of their corporations.

Learn more about the NOVA Champions for Accountability badge at https://www.cfnova.org/community-leadership/northern-virginia-champions-for-accountability.

Learn more about The Sequoia Project, its mission and more at https://sequoiaproject.org.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement and maintain the TEFCA’s Common Agreement component and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org . Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject .