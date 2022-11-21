NewSight Reality's TOM Changes the Trajectory for Augmented Reality Market

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewSight Reality (NSR), a leading developer of next-generation Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, announced it has successfully demonstrated AR through its proprietary TOM (Transparent Optical Module). This marks the first time in history AR has been achieved through a see-through near-eye display and represents a major milestone towards enabling mass adoption of next-generation AR products and solutions.

"We are no longer a paper tiger with models and concepts," said NSR CEO and President Phil Garfinkle. "We're incredibly excited to demonstrate a near-eye transparent module that is the basis for the next generation of Augmented Reality. We have a display and optics engine that can plug into any AR system. Lighter weight, lower power consumption, and daylight use are just a few examples of TOM's distinct advantages. TOM is akin to moving from a tube-based monitor or projection TV to a bright flat screen display."

Developed by NSR with its partners, TOM is a generational leap over current AR technology and takes a fundamentally different approach to AR displays and optics. Bypassing the need for traditional optical combiners, TOM replaces the light engine and optical engine with a single multi-layer hermetically sealed transparent module. Calibration is only required once at manufacturing.

"We are pleased to support NSR's product development with our unique micro-LED display technology," stated Mike Wiemer, chief technology officer of Mojo Vision. "Our micro-LED displays have the industry-leading brightness, power efficiency, and ultra-high pixel densities required by XR customers like NSR."

TOM is capable of over 80% transparency and high light efficiency thanks to the module's direct transparent display, which is in close proximity to the eyes. This enables exceptionally low power consumption and daylight operation versus projection / waveguide-based light transmission and complex optics.

With a thickness ranging between 1.5 to 2.0 millimeters and a weight of approximately 2 grams, the result is a scalable (without increasing thickness) proprietary transparent module that can be produced with either a flat or curved form factor allowing for simple integration with eyewear of all types: prescription, fashion, and even tactical.

"I have been monitoring the progress of NSR's TOM for over a year," stated General Wesley Clark. "NSR's Transparent Optical Module provides tremendous advantages in military programs by providing lightweight, low energy, and daylight operations that are needed in strategic Augmented Reality applications."

The innovative technology behind TOM allows for practical and dynamic functionality across a variety of different use cases, from everyday use to more extreme, tactical applications.

Interested parties should contact NewSight Reality to arrange a private demonstration of TOM (info@newsightreality.com). Micro-OLED and micro-LED versions of TOM will also be shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from Jan. 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas. These demonstrations will further illustrate TOM's adaptability to the unique requirements of specific products across a broad array of industry applications.

NewSight Reality, Inc. (NSR) has established a world-renowned team of experts to deliver and navigate its technology into modular plug-in solutions for the next generation of AR display / optics. NewSight Reality currently has nine core patents issued in the United States and around the world, with another 30+ applications pending. NSR's contract with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Directorate of Science and Technology is helping to drive the advanced development and testing of a prototype of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR has established national and international partnerships to speed the development, integration, and testing of its near-eye display technology.

