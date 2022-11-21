DNA Forensics Market Size Worth USD 4.04 Billion by 2030 at 10.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Forensics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ DNA Forensics Market Information Product Type, Source, Technique, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030 at 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

Market Synopsis

When comparable biological evidence is available, paternity, maternity, and ancestry can be determined with high accuracy using DNA analysis. An approach used to match suspects to samples of hair, saliva, semen, blood, or other DNA sources is genetic fingerprinting or DNA typing. New approaches for the initial screening test during new pregnancies are provided by the advent of effective and highly sensitive DNA sequencing techniques. These techniques enable the identification of the minute quantities of fetal DNA that are normally circulated in the mother's blood throughout pregnancy.

Pregnant women can benefit from genetic testing by receiving a new form of prenatal genetic test that outweighs the risk of miscarriage. Another element influencing the expansion of the sector is the dramatically rising usage of NIPT globally. Additionally, advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), a quickly developing technology that enables the sequencing of a whole genome or a portion of a genome and the quick extraction of genetic information from biological materials, will accelerate the global market for genetic tests in the upcoming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 4.04 Billion CAGR 10.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Source, Technique and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising funding to support the forensic R&D Extensive use and rapid advancement of forensic testing technology

DNA Forensics Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the DNA forensics industry are

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Mawi DNA Technologies LLC

Hamilton Company

QIAGEN NV (Netherlands)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Oxygen Forensics, Inc. (Virginia)

Genetics Technology (Australia)

Promega Corporation (US)

LGC Ltd (UK)

October 2022

The PromethION 2 ("P2") Solo sequencer, the most widely available, high-yield sequencing tool in the world, has been launched by Oxford Nanopore Technologies ("Oxford Nanopore"). This device has the potential to significantly increase access to precise, quick, and affordable sequencing for human genetics and other larger datasets.

The P2 Solo device, which is comparable in size to one printed volume of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is the only compact, high-yield sequencer on the market. By combining more thorough genetic variant analysis with transcriptome and epigenetic analyses on a single platform, will enable anyone to advance beyond simple DNA analysis in order to advance scientific research and better people's lives.

DNA Forensics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Due to a lack of government funding, the use of DNA databases has historically been limited. The norms and regulations governing the use of DNA technology and DNA databases in forensics are evolving, nevertheless, as a result of the increasing crime rate and the number of cases that remain open worldwide.

The legislation governing the development of the database and its authorized use in the area is another essential component for a successful DNA database. For instance, in response to an increase in murders, technological advancements, and other violent crimes, the South African government launched a drive to promote DNA databases and became the 54th nation to do so.

Rapid innovations in forensic technology, along with the extensive deployment of technologies like immunochromatography, biosensors, and DNA phenotyping, for fingerprint analysis, present lucrative opportunities. Additionally, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) provides precise information about the crime, giving the DNA forensic team and laboratory director insight. The DNA forensic team uses this precise data to monitor the data, and identify, and convict perpetrators. The technology also examines genetic materials, aiding in the differentiation of human genomes. An organization's provision of this kind of data inspires the creation of cutting-edge technology, which is further anticipated to open up new market prospects.

Market Restraints:

Forensic laboratories rely on knowledgeable technicians and medical professionals for a variety of analyses to reduce the possibility of incorrect interpretations. The forensic team examines samples and the results of subsequent tests in order to gather information. A forensic scientist should be precise, highly analytical, and knowledgeable at the expert level to examine the outcomes. However, developing nations tend to experience a shortage of qualified medical professionals, which restrains the growth of the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The market was badly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Globally, forensic laboratories' activities have been hampered by local restrictions on the mobility of people and materials. The overall forensic lab budget's large cut also played a role in the market's sluggish expansion in 2020. Additionally, the need for DNA forensics was constrained by the elevated risk of getting the SARS-COV-2 virus while handling biological samples like tissues and bodily fluids. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, public and private agencies were noted to classify DNA tests as non-essential medical services.

With that said, the rising number of criminal cases worldwide will continue to foster the demand for DNA forensics, giving a substantial push to the market.

DNA Forensics Market Segmentation

By Product

The market has been divided into analyzers and sequencers, software & services, and consumables based on the kind of product. Due to the rapid development of advanced technology and the increased demand for improved outcomes, the analyzer and sequencer category was expected to have the greatest CAGR in 2021.

By Source

Source-based market divisions include hair, blood, bones, and others. Because blood has many different uses in criminal casework, including sexual assault and murder, it is predicted to have the greatest CAGR in the ensuing years.

By Technique

The market has been divided into next-generation sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, and PCR amplification groups based on technique. With a wide range of applications and the ability to focus on short tandem repeats (STR) analysis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and restriction fragment length polymerase, the next-generation sequencing segment can anticipate dominating the market.

By Application

The market has been divided into categories such as missing person identification, criminal casework, and others based on application. Due to rising crime rates and cutting-edge technology, the criminal casework segment will continue to dominate market growth in 2021.

DNA Forensics Market Regional Insights

During the conjectured period, the Asia Pacific market can have the greatest CAGR, resulting from the surge in public awareness of cutting-edge technologies and government efforts to resolve open cases. To address the rising demand for forensic technology in the area, other businesses are also focused on enhancing their DNA forensic technology businesses.

