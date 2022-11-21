The market for nutraceutical ingredients is estimated at USD 185.2 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 261.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type, Application, Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04477043/?utm_source=GNW

Because these ingredients work on specific problems, they are frequently used as an ingredient in the formulation of products. Industries like food, beverage, dietary supplement, animal nutrition, and personal care are some of the most applied in their product formulation. These products are becoming more popular in the market due to their nutritional benefits and compatibility with people’s lifestyles. Immunity boosters, bone & health, cardiovascular health, mental wellness, infant nutrition, weight loss management, and other nutraceutical products are currently popular. People’s awareness of health and holistic wellness has grown over the last few years. The fast-paced lifestyle of the majority of the population influenced the rise in the nutraceutical ingredient market as people began looking for alternative’s nutrition.



The probiotics nutraceutical product by type is projected to have the highest market share in terms of value in nutraceutical ingredient market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing technology improvements and scientific advancement have made the probiotic industry grow over the last two decades.Probiotic strains are considered to be difficult and expensive to manufacture, as these strains need special environment & medium to grow, temperature, and can take longer time to cultivate and cannot speed up the cultivation process.



And recent popularity for probiotics, and its several health benefits, their market is estimated to observe growth in nutraceutical ingredient market in the near future.



The Food segments by application is projected to have the highest market share in the global nutraceutical ingredient market.



Major companies have extensively invested on product development and innovation of nutraceutical food products.The companies have been targeting customers and understanding their needs to find better food solutions.



As consumers are becoming health conscious and aware, the preference for balanced diets and healthy food has remained high.And because of their palatability, mouth feel and texture.



Considering this, food producers started innovating products which can be healthy alternative. Hence, their market is estimated to gain more market share in the nutraceutical ingredient market.



The dry ingredient, by form is projected to attain the fastest market growth in the nutraceutical ingredients market throughout the forecasted period



The wide application of dry form of nutraceutical ingredients have been the key factor in its high market share as compared to liquid form.Most of the nutraceutical food product formulation uses dry form of ingredient, which also depends on the product formulation.



Dry ingredients are more stable, have extended shelf life as compared to those of liquid form. Hence, dry form of ingredient projected to attain fast market growth.



Research Coverage

This report segments the nutraceutical ingredients market on the basis of type of ingredient, application, health benefits and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the nutraceutical ingredients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



