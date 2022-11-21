Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.4 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market ” By Type (Transdermal Patches and Transdermal Semisolids), By Application (Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market size was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview

Transdermal drug delivery systems are used to deliver the drug through the skin’s dermal layer for maintaining required systemic circulation over a predetermined period. It uses a medicated adhesive bandage that is applied to the skin which then releases the drug into the bloodstream through the skin. As the drug is administered through the skin, it reduces the strain put by the drug on the digestive tract and liver. Transdermal drug delivery systems improve the efficacy of drugs while maintaining their safety. These delivery systems also help maintain a steady drug concentration in blood plasma.

A significant scientific advantage for ongoing success is the ability of the transdermal drug delivery system to provide sustained blood levels with minimal peak-to-trough variation via a non-oral, noninjectable route of delivery. In addition, technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to support market growth in the coming years. The advanced technology is transdermal patch design modification, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and permeation enhancers that enhance drug diffusion and increase the capacity to hold the drug in excess. A passive-delivery patch is also the only dosage form that can bridge the dosing interval gap between once-a-day dosing, addressed by oral dosage forms, and a once-a-week or more extended dosing, handled by depot injection products.

When matched with the right drugs, these unique features and other advantageous attributes of the transdermal drug delivery system provide compelling and differentiating medical benefits to all stakeholders. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and the rise of several chronic diseases such as orthopedic diseases and other disorders among older adults fuel the demand for transdermal drug delivery patches. In addition, the transdermal drug delivery system offers several benefits, such as enhanced safety, efficacy, and reduced inter-patient variability of doses. These are some of the factors favoring the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market growth. Additionally, the transdermal drug delivery system reduces the risk and inconveniences of parenteral therapy and the increased demand for minimally invasive treatments, which is expected to boost the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market. Besides, growing spending on healthcare by the people is anticipated to impact the market’s growth positively.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, ALLERGAN, GlaxoSmithKline, IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Pfizer, 3M Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Crop Science, Johnson & Johnson Limited, and Noven Pharmaceuticals.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Type Transdermal Patches Transdermal Semisolids



Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Application Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Disorders Hormonal Applications Pain Management Others



Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



