Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 11/11/2022
|490,823
|531.66
|260,949,047
|Monday, 14 November 2022
|1,348
|487.83
|657,595
|Tuesday, 15 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 16 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 17 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 18 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 14/11/2022 - 18/11/2022
|1,348
|487.83
|657,595
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/11/2022
|492,171
|531.54
|261,606,642
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,012,895 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
