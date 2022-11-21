New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Monitoring: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364008/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, end user, and region.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of brain monitoring solution providers.



The report covers the market for brain monitoring with regard to the technology across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for brain monitoring in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



A regional market analysis of brain monitoring devices is covered in this report.The market has been segmented into major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.



Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and GCC countries are included within the regional segments. For market estimates, data are provided for 2020 and 2021, with estimates for 2022 and forecasted values for 2027.



The scope of the study includes brain monitoring devices and accessories that are medically accepted and approved in the market. Sleep devices have been excluded from the study.



Report Includes:

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the brain monitoring

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, and expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring device

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast in USD million terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the technology, end user, and geographic region

- Coverage of technology overview, evolution and basic fabrication process of brain monitoring, and snapshot of latest technological developments of the industry

- Identification of various areas of brain monitoring and provides insights into current and future developments in brain monitoring devices

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), government regulations and legislations in the medical device sector, and macroeconomic forces affecting the brain monitoring market outlook

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and review of the most frequently employed strategies in the brain monitoring market

- Company profiles of the leading global players within the brain monitoring market



Summary:

The healthcare industry attracts a great deal of attention and scrutiny from the public and from government.The industry is undergoing many changes due to an increased focus on regulations in many countries.



The U.S., the largest market for healthcare, is leading the trend with changes intended to make healthcare more affordable. There is growing demand for value-based products and services from an industry facing a shortage of skilled workers and resources. There are a variety of opportunities in the healthcare industry—especially in new markets and mainly in emerging economies.



The impact of the pandemic will be studied, evaluated and felt for years to come, particularly in the medical device industry.During the pandemic, healthcare providers needed to be able to provide care when they could not safely be near their patients to protect public health.



Technologies to overcome that and additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have been accelerated and fast-tracked to market, whereas they had been previously backburnered or stuck in development. The U.S. FDA issued regulatory guidance authorizing flexibility, including a temporary waiver of premarket notification conditions under section 510(k) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. With all of its challenges, the pandemic has paved the path for many recent advances in medical technology.



Innovation has constantly been a cornerstone of the healthcare and medical device fields, and many specialties are growing and benefiting from technology and medical advances. However, there are a few specific areas where the most promising recent advances in medical technology are emerging -

- Disease diagnosis: Diagnosis was a hot topic of discussion in the early stages of the pandemic. There was a rush to design and distribute testing methods that could quickly and effectively diagnose the illness and help combat its spread. However, healthcare technology advances in disease diagnosis were emerging before the pandemic. For instance, in 2017, the FDA approved a popular at-home DNA test to detect risk for 10 different diseases based on genetics.

- Patient monitoring: The pandemic undoubtedly led to recent developments in medical technologies for patient monitoring. The need for social distancing and the ability to maintain safe clinical spaces for critical care necessitated technological advancements in medicine, especially in mobile medical devices, remote patient monitoring, sensor capability, and virtual healthcare delivery. Today, cardiovascular vitals, neurological issues, and blood glucose levels can be observed without a patient stepping into a doctor’s office or hospital.



Going forward, smaller companies with expertise in specific fields are likely to attract attention by developing new products.These companies will, however, need help in the production, marketing and sales of their products.



As companies innovate, costs must be kept low.Innovations demonstrate value added by reducing hospital stays, improving overall health, reducing the number of trips to hospitals, and making patients more independent.



Innovations in the form of products or business models should display certain benefits for patients. The demand for more value from healthcare products is clear.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________