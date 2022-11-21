Mines and Money’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event arrives in London this Month

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Beacon Events, a renowned producer of conferences for leading companies and seasoned investors, will be hosting the upcoming Mines and Money’s Resourcing Tomorrow event at London’s Business Design Center from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2022.



Mines and Money manages the number one global-event portfolio for mining investment. As Europe's largest and most in-depth mining conference dedicated to global sustainability goals, Resources Tomorrow is a world-leading event covering critical themes of how the mining industry can accelerate the broader energy transition and enable a transformation to a green economy.

Given that 38% of global economic activity derives from mining and associated industries, the growing threat of climate change and environmental degradation coupled with ever more pronounced geopolitical turmoil, economic actors have been presented with a unique opportunity to reinvent themselves post the pandemic amid rising investments in hard commodities as well as concerns of the sustainability of the broader industry.

With over 2,000 key decision makers scheduled to attend, Resourcing Tomorrow offers the foremost networking platform catering to mining leaders, policymakers, investors, innovators, and educators from over 75 countries. The event will connect 150+ miners with smart money and 500+ investors with under-the-radar opportunities.

Each day of the conference will be dedicated to a central thematic pillar, with Nov. 29 (Day One) focusing on Geopolitics, Decarbonization, The Energy Transition and the Circular Economy; Nov. 30 (Day Two) catering to Reimagining Exploration and Financing, and Dec. 1 (Day Three) concentrating on Leadership, Collaboration, Resilience and Relevance – The Future of Mining.

The conference participants will deep dive into a variety of highly relevant subjects including:

Accelerating the energy transition and EV migration, battery metals and battery technology innovation.

Managing geopolitical risks, resource nationalism and doing business in varying mining jurisdictions.

Innovations in Digitisation, the Connected Mine, Remote Automation and AI.

Meaningful Collaboration, JVs, and Partnerships.

Climate change and how mining can help in decarbonization and the race to net-zero.

Measurable ESG outcomes across the value chain.

Reimagining supply chains, responsible sourcing, mitigating supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation and rising costs.

Commodity and equity prices, resource security, and its impact on investors' risk appetite.

The future role of London as a mining finance center.



This year’s event will host nearly 300 speakers, including expert investors, world-renowned analysts and mining leaders such as:

Lance Corporal Richard Jones of Britain’s Got Talent fame.

Peter Graham, infrastructure, energy and materials industry solution experience director, Dassault Systèmes.

Clifford Tuck, chief governance and legal officer, 29Metals.

Liv Carroll, managing director, applied intelligence natural resources lead, Accenture and GMG Board Member.

Paul Cronin, chief executive officer, Adriatic Metals.



A full list of speakers is available at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/london/speakers

Opening remarks on each of the three days will be made by Andrew Thake, divisional director, Resourcing Tomorrow. Delegates will have access to world-class content in nearly 120 talks, tens of keynotes, interactive panels, concurrent sessions, engaging presentations, engaging dialogue tables, insightful joint-stream and plenary sessions, and fireside chats as well as mining spotlights and investment deep dives.

Industry veterans will share real-time analysis, advice and compelling strategies on a wide array of issues such as design and deployment of highly-efficient technology, directional winds in innovation, emerging opportunities for energy and investment, exploration, sustainability and community development, and precise workforce planning.

Nearly 20 keynote panels will offer attendees the rare opportunity for a close-up view of the thought process of hundreds of industry leaders and assimilate expert insights on all things mining. These highly topical discussions will include How the Mining Industry Can Support the Low Carbon Energy Transition?; What Can Be Done to Provide Greater Clarity and Consolidation in ESG Standards, Ratings and Methodologies?; Embracing the Circular Economy. What Challenges and Opportunities Does the Circular Economy Bring for The Mining Industry?; Overcoming the Challenges the Security of Supply. How Is Europe and The Eu Re-Evaluating Scarcity of Minerals Supply Given the Ukraine-Russia Conflict?; Applying ESG Principles to Supply Chains; What Should the Mining Sectors’ Contract with Society Look Like?, among others. The integral involvement and guidance of companies, including Rio Tinto, Alcoa, Barrick, Ma'aden, and Anglo American, ensures this is an unmissable event for the serious investor.

During the three days, 150+ leading companies will showcase the latest projects across the mining supply chain, from revolutionary exploration opportunities to highly-established mega projects operated by diversified majors. The conference thus provides qualified investors with a unique window into assessing a multitude of potential investments side-by-side.

The exhibition will include booths of Aberdeen Minerals, Adriatic Metals, Akobo Minerals, AMC Consultants, and AMEX exploration, among hundreds of other companies. A full list of exhibitors can be accessed at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/london/mining

Since June 2020, Mines and Money has enabled partnerships between qualified investors and over 1,500 publicly traded companies through over 7,500 professionally organized meetings. In addition, C-suite executives and senior management of mining corporates have benefited from an average of 20 introductions each, with over 90% of such interactions being rated as excellent.

The conference’s Mines and Money Connect is a bespoke, AI-driven matchmaking service that assesses an attendee’s individual needs and quickly points to compatible companies, investors or customers by sorting through several criteria, including by type, commodities of interest, project stage, type of mining, geographical influence and capital market access. This allows for state-of-the-art search and match, drives lucrative and focused conversations through one-on-one meetings, and catalyzes highly-effective deal-making and collaboration in a professionally organized format.

For qualified investors interested in arranging private meetings with company leadership and senior operations management, an investor pass can be obtained at the registration page.

On Day One and Day Two, the After Dark Series will commence post 5 p.m. and includes Delegate Networking Receptions. The event’s delegate lounges will be on the exhibition floor itself and provide a precise blend of a professional and casual environment within a relaxed atmosphere to facilitate the exploration of potential synergies, extend industry networks, brainstorm, knowledge share and most importantly, do business, by engaging with miners, investors, financiers, exhibitors and attendees.

At 4 p.m., during the afternoon tea session, attendees will experience the Pitch Battle Final.

With the Next Gen program, the event encourages the participation of students, graduates and future leaders and offers a wonderful opportunity to network with industry players and human resources managers and cultivate career paths. More information on the Next Gen program can be accessed at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/london/next-gen.

With it becoming ever more crucial that mining players and society at large re-assess, re-think and re-design today’s industries, the conference offers a unique environment to expand networks, sharpen knowledge around cutting-edge mining technology and trends, as well as identify opportunities in a highly-productive manner that optimizes value for each participant.

On the final day, the event will culminate in the Gala Dinner and Mines and Money Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

All attendees will also be automatically enrolled in the Continual Professional Development program (CPD) granted by The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, and will receive a certificate after the event.

For additional information on Mines and Money London, visit https://minesandmoney.com/london/

