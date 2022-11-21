Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market to Reach $424.4 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Appointment Scheduling Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050450/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, Web & SaaS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$162.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile Native Apps segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Appointment Scheduling Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$88.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$59.6 Million by the year 2027.







Other Types Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$82 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

10to8

Acuity Scheduling, Inc.

Appointy Software Inc.

Bookmemate Pty Ltd.

booxi Inc.

checkAppointments

Cirrus Insight

JRNL

Mindbody, Inc.

Ovatu Pty Ltt.





