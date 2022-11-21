The Africa HIV Treatment Drugs Market is expected to grow by $321.6 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa HIV Treatment Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363998/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs, favorable international programs, and government collaborations.



The HIV treatment drugs market in Africa is segmented as below:

By Drug Class

• Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

• Protease inhibitors

• Integrase inhibitors

• Fusion inhibitors

• Coreceptor antagonists



By Route of Administration

• Oral drugs

• Injectable drugs



By Geography

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Kenya

• Uganda

• Rest of Africa



This study identifies the increase in awareness by various organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the HIV treatment drugs market growth in Africa during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and high HIV drug resistance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on HIV treatment drugs market in Africa covers the following areas:

• HIV treatment drugs market sizing

• HIV treatment drugs market forecast

• HIV treatment drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HIV treatment drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alpha Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avacare Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., SSI Diagnostica AS, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Theratechnologies Inc., and Viatris Inc. Also, the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

