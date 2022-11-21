Fujifilm Unveils Latest Version of the Synapse® 7x Enterprise Imaging Platform at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, released Synapse® 7.2 - it’s latest version of Synapse® 7x –the company’s next-generation enterprise picture archiving and communication system (PACS). Synapse 7x unites radiology, mammography, cardiology and enterprise imaging on an all-encompassing, server-side rendering, cloud deployable, diagnostic PACS viewer. Version 7.2 delivers more than 80 new workflow features and advanced toolsets to enhance the efficiency of clinical radiology and cardiology users, as well as IT professionals, and will be exhibited in booth #1929 at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting held November 27 – December 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“Customer collaboration continues to drive the innovation and technology advancements at Fujifilm,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Through the release of Synapse version 7.2, we’re uniquely addressing multiple challenges of enterprise imaging, providing a centralized diagnostic image visualization technology that extends across and meets the needs of both radiology and cardiology diagnostic areas. Synapse 7x can scale to satisfy the largest and most complex healthcare system performance needs, while maintaining the powerful feature functionality that physicians have come to expect of Synapse after over 20 years of collaboration with our user community.”

Synapse® 7x version 7.2 delivers a host of workflow enhancements to support radiology, cardiology, and IT staff, in particular:

Series picker user preferences to move, pop-out and hide for efficient viewing and accessing desired image sets.

Mammography updates to synchronize scrolling and stacking as well as “image not viewed” alerts that assist with more efficient digital breast tomosynthesis reading

Cardiology protocol panel placement and diagramming improvements across non-invasive and cardiac cath for more productive cardiology reporting

Continued artificial intelligence (AI) development of third-party algorithm and API support to provide comprehensive AI packages

Simplified protocol updates with “missing series alerts”

Synapse 7x version 7.2 was released in August 2022 and will be showcased at RSNA booth #1929. To learn more about Fujifilm’s full portfolio of diagnostic and enterprise imaging innovations at RSNA, visit rsna.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.