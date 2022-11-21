Global Organic Biogas Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic biogas market generated $10.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $19.7 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments Covered Source, Application, and Region. Drivers Massive demand for clean mobility in the transport sector. Surging demand for renewable energy sources and growing concerns over use of fossil fuels. Opportunities Growing use of biogas in the residential sector for cooking and heating purposes. Restraints High capital investment in setting up biogas production plants and technology implementation.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has favorably impacted the growth of the global organic biogas market as it created more awareness among people about safeguarding the environment.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a huge demand for organic biogas for power generation and as a fuel in transport vehicles.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic biogas market based on source, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.



Based on source, the landfill gas segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global organic biogas market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the agriculture waste segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as poultry and livestock and others.

On the basis of application, the power generation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic biogas market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the clean mobility segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as cooking and combined heat and power.

Region-wise, the European region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global organic biogas market share. Moreover, the European market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as LAMEA and North America.

The key players analyzed in the global organic biogas market report includes Air Liquide S.A., Atlas Copco, Biofrigas Sweden AB, CarboTech, DGE GmbH, DMT Environmental Technology, Dreyer & Bosse (Wolf GmbH), EnviTec, Guild Associates Inc., and Xebec Adsorption.

The report analyzes these key players in the global organic biogas market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

