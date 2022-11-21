The US Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market is expected to grow by $4277.78 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363997/?utm_source=GNW

78 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our report on the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for digitalization, and process optimization and operational efficiency.



The enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector market in the US is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• Commercial banks

• Savings institutions



This study identifies technological development as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, native machine data generation and the emergence of hybrid and cloud deployment models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector market in the US covers the following areas:

• Enterprise data management market sizing for the BFSI sector market in the US

• Enterprise data management market forecast for the BFSI sector market in the US

• Enterprise data management market industry analysis for the BFSI sector market in the US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data management markets for the BFSI sector market in the US vendors that include Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc. Also, the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363997/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________