American Oncology Network Celebrates Physician Ambassadors of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness month recognizing its physicians who participated in the nationwide Real Men Wear Pink campaign: Dr. Christopher McCanless from Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Drs. Stephen “Fred” Divers, Sunil Kakadia and Robert Muldoon from Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

“Our continuous goal is to increase awareness for all types of cancer, promote prevention and early detection, and highlight the benefits of local homegrown oncology practices,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Our physicians who acted as ambassadors during this month-long campaign not only raised money for this important cause but showed their support for the millions of patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. We are grateful for their commitment to the campaign.”

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign, an initiative of the American Cancer Society, is a nationwide movement to raise money and increase awareness of breast cancer. Ambassadors commit to wearing pink throughout the month of October, raising awareness for the cause through their personal and professional networks and encouraging monetary donations to help with the fight against breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers that affect women,” said AON Chief Medical Officer and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers. “Educating the community about the disease and how critical early detection is to survivorship is a top priority for me and oncologists across the nation. Participating in this campaign is just one way I feel I can continue teaching those around me so that accurate information is available.”

“I am honored to have participated in this year’s campaign,” said Dr. McCanless. “Cancer research and treatments are constantly evolving thanks to breakthrough studies and learnings. An added bonus, my patients appreciated my pink attire throughout the month, which brought a smile to many.”

Throughout the month, the physicians collectively raised over $6,500 for breast cancer research and patient support.

“This effort was more than just being a part of an initiative and raising money,” said Dr. Muldoon. “To me, it was about showing support for my breast cancer patients and survivors.”

“While cancer survivorship is increasing as a result of the advancements in care and treatments, breast cancer remains prevalent not just among women but men as well,” said Dr. Kakadia. “We all are able to work toward reducing the number of diagnoses per year — whether that is participating in a campaign such as this and raising money to ensuring you, your family and friends are receiving the recommended cancer screenings when it is needed.”

To learn more about AON, visit https://www.aoncology.com/. To learn more about Hematology Oncology Clinic and Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, visit https://www.hocbr.com/ and https://www.genesiscancerblood.com/.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 108 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

About Hematology Oncology Clinic

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer, the Hematology/Oncology Clinic serves patients from offices in Baton Rouge and Zachary, Louisiana. Our Board-certified physicians include Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Christopher McCanless, Dr. Michael Castine and Dr. Pavani Ellipeddi. The practice’s highly trained and experienced clinical staff consists of nurse practitioners, oncology-certified registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Learn more at https://www.hocbr.com/.

About Genesis Cancer and Blood Specialists

For 30 years, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute has provided care to thousands of patients in Hot Springs and the surrounding communities. The center continues to focus on all aspects of treatment, encouraging positive attitudes and improving medicinal and nutritional therapies, all in a facility with an inviting and comforting atmosphere. Learn more at https://www.genesiscancerblood.com/.

