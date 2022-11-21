The Global Commercial Real Estate Market is expected to grow by $260.37 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363994/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial real estate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing commercial sector globally, growing aggregate private investment, and a boost in E-commerce spending.



The commercial real estate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Offices

• Retail

• Leisure

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, technological adoption in the real estate industry and an increase in the construction of green commercial spaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial real estate market covers the following areas:

• Commercial real estate market sizing

• Commercial real estate market forecast

• Commercial real estate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial real estate market vendors that include ATC Group Services LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, Wanda Group, and WeWork Companies LLC. Also, the commercial real estate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

