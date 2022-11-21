EMERGE RANKS NUMBER 12 IN DELOITTE NORTH AMERICA TECHNOLOGY FAST 500

Scottsdale, Arizona, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform, has been ranked number 12 on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500 for 2022, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. This is the 28th year that Deloitte has posted this ranking. This year's winners represent 38 states and provinces across North America.

“This recognition is an honor, and a reflection of our company’s commitment to innovation that delivers positive business results,” said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO of Emerge. “With a combination of best-in-class freight tech and a team of experienced industry professionals, we are creating new options for freight sourcing. Emerge’s solutions empower our customers to transform what was once a time-consuming process into a strategic advantage in transportation planning and execution.”

New Services and Expanded Presence to Serve Growing, Diverse Customer Base

In June, the company launched Emerge Benchmarking, an enhancement to its RFP solution. Emerge Benchmarking empowers data-enabled decision-making by aggregating freight industry data and providing users with vital business intelligence and market insights in real-time to see if they are at, above, or below market on their lanes. Emerge also expanded its presence in North America by opening an Atlanta, Georgia, office to serve its growing and diverse customer base.

In its Fifth Year of Operations, Emerge Earns Recognition Locally and Nationally

In addition to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, the company has been recognized locally and nationally for its innovation and growth during the past year. Emerge was a finalist in Fast Company magazine's World Changing Ideas Awards, included in the Forbes list of Best Startup Companies in America, and ranked 37 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Most recently, Emerge was ranked number 8 in the FreightWaves Freight Tech 25 list and included in azcentral's Top Workplaces in 2022, ranking at number 15 in the mid-size business category.

According to Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice, "This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have proposed by anticipating and understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward."

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

