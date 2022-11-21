Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market Poised for Revenue of over US$1.6 Bn in 2026

London, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wastewater discharge by industries has been a major concern for governments, as well as manufacturing companies across the globe. Over the recent past, the regulatory bodies worldwide have tightened their grip around the overall wastewater discharge process. This has been working in favour of the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) market. This is expected to remain the prime factor boosting adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) strategies, in turn elevating the growth prospects of global zero liquid discharge market. Fairfield Market Research in one of its newly released studies expects the market to reach around US$1,640 Mn in 2026 from US$841 Mn recorded in the year 2020. The role of authoritative entities like the EU Water Framework Directive and the Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs) – by the Environment Protection Agency (US EPA) will remain instrumental to the market build-up, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Over 350 billion cubic metres of wastewater is produced worldwide, every year, of which nearly 70 billion cubic meters are contributed by the European, and North American nations

Research finds that over 48% of the total wastewater generated is released untreated from the various industrial activities

Worldwide adoption of ZLD technology is likely to see more than 12% growth through the end of 2026





Insights into Segmental Analysis

According to the findings of the report, the power and energy industry is likely to remain the top segment in zero liquid discharge market with a dominant market share of around 44.6% in in 2020. While the report attributes this dominance of the segment to the unwavering demand for energy and power across densely populous urban areas. Research further states that the thermal power plants have been the largest wastewater generators and will continue to drive significant demand for zero liquid discharge technology in long term. Refineries also contribute heavily toward water pollution and will thus play an instrumental role toward the demand surge in ZLD. Besides refineries, the segment will continue to receive substantial contribution from a growing number of power plants, oil and gas exploration activities, and oil and gas production companies. The report also points to strong indications of several industries soon showcasing their preference for ZLD solutions to achieve measurable reduction in overall water acquisition costs. Moreover, adoption of zero liquid discharge technology also tends to allow on-site recycling of maximum water, as well as improving the environmental performance. Another finding reveals that the adoption may also rise with an objective of recovering certain valued resources like ammonium sulfate for fertilizers, and sodium chloride for ice melting. Food and beverages, textile, and chemicals and petrochemicals industries continue to be the other demand generating segments in zero liquid discharge market.

Key Report Highlights

Zero liquid discharge anticipates to successfully emerge as a promising wastewater treatment technology that leaves zero discharge of wastewater

The investments in ZLD technology experienced a heavy setback amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain bottlenecks that arose during the lockdowns heavily affected the market progress, leading to a whopping 9.2% decline in revenue in 2020 over that in 2019

The water-intensive energy and power industries also tend to discharge massive wastewater volumes. These industries will thus hold the maximum potential opportunity in the market





Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of global zero liquid discharge market shows that Asia Pacific will continues to lead the pack with the lion’s share of over 42.7% in overall market revenue. Top investors like China, and India will continue to uphold the market in the region throughout the period of projection, suggests the report. Both the nations prioritize water security, thereby boosting installations of zero liquid discharge plants. While rampant water pollution has been a major concern across developing Asian economies, severing scarcity of groundwater will also remain the key factor necessitating demand for effective wastewater treatment solutions like ZLD. The report further highlights the Middle East and African region develop a high potential market during the projection period. On the other hand, mature markets across Europe, and North America will continue stable progress on the back of a strong, established environmental regulatory framework. The US alone houses more than 70 ZLD plants.

Leading Players in Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market

Veolia, Thermax Global, ALFA LAVAL, SEUZ, ENCON Evaporators, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Praj Industries, Aquatech International LLC, Oasys Water, 3V Green Eagle S.p.A., Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AQUARION AG

