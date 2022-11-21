Global Honey Market Revenue to Reach $25.8 Billion | 1.8 Million Metric Tons of Honey is Produced | India and China are the Largest Producer of Honey

Westford, USA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global production of honey reached 1.88 million metric tons in 2020, according to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The increase in the global honey market was seen mainly in Asia, where honey consumption surged 18% from 2015 to 2021. Europe also recorded an 8% growth in honey consumption over the same period. The global demand for agricultural products is increasingly driving prices higher and this has boosted honey’s popularity among consumers.

According to the report on global honey market, there are various reasons contributing to this growth in demand for honey across different regions. Firstly, increasing awareness about health benefits associated with honey consumption is likely to drive up demand in developed countries. Secondly, rising incomes and growing consumer preference for healthier foods are also encouraging people to include more honey in their diet. Moreover, stringent food safety regulations coupled with growing awareness about lesser harmful effects of certain types of bacteria on human health are fueling increased demand for natural products like honey in these regions.

What is going on in global honey market? Honeybee populations have been rapidly declining in Europe for many years now, but the problem really started escalating after 2006 when worldwide honey production began to increase. Honey growers responded by increasing their acreage devoted to honey production, and this increased demand led to intensified beekeeping practices (known as 'beeyard' or 'daisy-chain' farming) in the global honey market, which involve installing very high-density bee colonies near crops that are fed with corn syrup. As of 2021, there are more than 94 million beehives across the globe, up from 80 million in 2010. This type of intensive beekeeping method drastically reduces the number of foraging bees available for pollination.

Global Honey Market Production Concentrated in India and China

According to the SkyQuest analysis, global honey production totaled 1.88 million metric tons in 2020. Asia Pacific was responsible for producing more than half of it. India has traditionally been the leading producer of honey globally. In 2021, its honey output was 11% greater than China’s output. The country is also home to a majority of the world’s commercial beekeepers (82%). China, on the other hand, is slowly increasing its share of the global market for honey. Its production grew by 5% from 2020 to 2021, which puts it slightly ahead of India’s growth rate over this period (4%). In fact, China is the largest producer of honey across the globe. The country produced over 458 thousand metric tons of honey in 2021.

The main drivers behind India’s dominance in the global honey market are its large population and geographical diversity. The country has more than 20 different climatic zones, which means there is a wide variety of bee habitats to be found across the country. Additionally, many state governments have implemented specific schemes designed to promote beekeeping and stimulate honey production. China has been able to increase its share of the global market for honey because it has a much larger population than India does. Furthermore, China has developed a significant domestic demand for honey due to its growing economy.

On the other hand, India has the largest beehives population which is pegged at around 12.2 million. Whereas, New Zealand emerged as the largest exporter of honey. In 2020, the country exported honey worth $330 million, which was followed by China. The US was the leading importer of honey, which imported honey worth $441 million.

Top Trends in Honey Market: Growing Shift Towards Flavored Honey

1. Shift towards flavored honeys

Though the most typical type of honey is unadulterated and simply derived from flowers, there is an increasing demand for flavored honeys as consumers become more adventurous with their gastronomic choices. From fruity honeys to spices-infused versions, there is a variety of flavors to choose from that cater to a wider range of dietary preferences.

2. Increase exploitation of wildflowers for honey production

While some farmers still opt to extract honey from domesticated plants like beets or carrots, many in the global honey market are turning to sources like wildflowers in order to meet increased demand for natural sweeteners. Not only do these farms help restore ecosystems damaged by commercial farming practices, but they also provide an alternative revenue stream for small-scale farmers who may otherwise struggle to find other profitable ventures.

3. Declining honey production in Europe

Since the early 2015, honey production in Europe has been gradually declining. Some of the main reasons why honey production has been waning in this region include resistance to insecticides and competition from cheaper imported alternatives. Despite the challenges, there are still a few European countries that remain strong producers of honey. The general trend in the honey market is clear- honey consumption is on the decline, with Europeans turning to more processed Lunnas as their main sweetener.

4. Corporate investment in niche products

In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, many large companies have started investing money into smaller, more specialized honey producers. This shift has allowed for some interesting new products to enter the marketplaces- from vegan honeys and gluten free honeys to flavored honeys and wellness offerings. It's not just Nestle or Becel who are making this shift- even generic grocery stores are beginning to carry more specialty brands of honey in the honey market!

5. A global resurgence of Indigenous wisdom in honey production

As bee populations dwindle around the world, interest in sustainable beekeeping practices is increasing once again. One such technique utilized by some indigenous communities is the incorporation of wildflower species into their hives as supplementary feeders. This approach helps improve pollination and biodiversity while also providing valuable minerals and other nutrients critical for proper hive operation. In addition, there has been a recent uptick in holistic health remedies utilizing beeswax, including balm wristbands.

Top Players in Global Honey Market

Beeyond the Hive (Canada)

Barkman Honey LLC (US)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia)

New Zealand Honey Co. (New Zealand)

Streamland Biological Technology Ltd. (New Zealand)

Oha Honey LP (New Zealand)

Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada)

Little Bee Impex (India)

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc. (US)

