Betterview Announces Partnership with Iceye

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, today announced a new partnership with Iceye, the leading provider of reliable, timely, and accessible geospatial data. Data from Iceye will now be available to all Betterview users within PartnerHub, the third-party marketplace within the company’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform.



Iceye was conceptualized and founded in 2012 by a group of researchers exploring how Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology could solve problems related to geospatial imagery. SAR sensors can even “see through” clouds and smoke, allowing them to capture data before aircraft are able to fly over an area. Thanks to SAR, the Iceye team was able to build a product that provided information about every square meter of the globe updated every hour, regardless of weather. Iceye’s high-quality, reliable SAR imagery is perfectly suited for geospatial use cases across multiple industries and is particularly useful for obtaining imagery following a catastrophic weather event.

“The partnership between our two companies is going to dramatically expand how insurers can respond to catastrophic events, particularly floods,” says Armin Monajemi, vice president of strategic partnerships at Betterview. “By combining Iceye SAR imagery with additional insights on the Betterview platform – such as first-floor elevation – insurers can identify properties with flood damage well before a physical inspection team. Insurers can respond more rapidly to claims, better protecting homeowners, businesses, and communities in their hour of need.”

Working together, the two companies aim to remove the guesswork from how insurers respond to catastrophic events. “The technologies we are dealing with have the capacity to solve some of the most challenging problems in the world,” says Paul Barron, global head of partnerships, at Iceye. “When you synthesize our post-flood SAR imagery with the computer vision detections and workflow management tools on the Betterview Catastrophic Response System, you have all the tools you need to respond immediately and strategically after a catastrophic event.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Iceye: ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE's data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com.