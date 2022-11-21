Dental Software Market Size to Hit USD 4,331.67 Million by 2030 at 10.50% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Software Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Dental Software Market Information by Type, Deployment, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.50%, with a value of USD 4,331.67 million during the estimated the forecasting year of 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The dentistry discipline has been expanding quickly in the past couple of years, with new modern technologies being introduced worldwide. Traditional dentistry has made great strides in recent years, from the use of electric hand tools to replace speed belt-driven equipment to the use of tiny yet highly accurate digital cameras to record dental impressions. Dental technology is rapidly progressing digitally, and 3D technology is projected to change the sector in the not-too-distant future.

Healthcare professionals can manage their daily operations with the help of dental software. Automatic accounting, inventory control, doctor staff, and patient communication, and clinic efficiency are all aided by it. It can be connected to X-ray sensors, imaging hardware, intraoral cameras, and other dental technologies to maintain patient records electronically. The dental software is currently offered as a cloud-based program or as software as a service, enabling practitioners to access data from any location.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 4331.67 Million CAGR 10.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Deployment and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of digital dental radiography systems Advancements in dental technology

Dental Software Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent vendors in the dental software industry are

Abeldent Inc. (US)

Dentimax LLC (US)

Carestream Health Inc. (US)

Ace Dental Software (US)

Datacon Dental Systems (US)

Danaher (US)

Henry Schein Inc. (US)

Imageworks Corporation (US)

Open Dental Software Inc. (US)

Planmeca OY (Finland)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Consult-Pro (Canada)

Patterson Dental (US)

Medicloud (Bulgaria)

Market rivals are always pursuing strategic initiatives such as portfolio diversification, regional expansions, product upgrades, mergers and acquisitions, and product upgrades due to the market's intense competition and fragmentation. The market should get even more competitive as more startups compete for opportunities and established; large-scale businesses get in to diversify their clientele.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

As more individuals become aware of the value of excellent oral health, the number of dental examinations is increasing globally. One of the key factors propelling the dental software market can be the surge in the aging population, which is more prone to oral diseases and disorders. Additionally, the ease with which customers can plan appointments, update information through user-friendly web portals, and make payments has sped up industry growth.

Additionally, as more IT solutions are incorporated into oral healthcare services, there is a growing need for dental software to reduce clinical errors and enhance healthcare delivery. The wide feature set of cloud-based dental software, which includes charting and imaging, tracking insurance claims, and automated billing reminders, is another reason why it is becoming more and more popular. In addition, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is promoting the adoption of paperless, digital dentistry, which is anticipated to favorably affect the growth of the dental software market in the coming years.

Due to growing awareness of the significance of oral health and technological improvements, the global market of dental software is anticipated to expand rapidly over the course of the forecast period. The target market is anticipated to grow over the course of the projected period as a result of an increase in the world's elderly population. Furthermore, the market expansion of the dental software will be aided by favorable government policies in the field of oral healthcare. Additionally, increased dental visits suggest that dental software will have room for profitable expansion in the near future.

Market Restraints

Lack of current knowledge about upcoming advanced dental software among healthcare professionals in emerging nations is a significant barrier to the expansion of the global dental software market.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant influence on the healthcare system, leading to the implementation of several public health initiatives as well as a decrease in patient access to healthcare. The epidemic forced the closure of active facilities all across the world.

The lockdown phase has presented a number of difficulties for the global healthcare sector. Numerous medical facilities are having a difficult time providing necessary treatments as a result of the significant surge in COVID-19 cases.

In these uncertain times, healthcare information technology has emerged as the best solution, assisting medical personnel in providing care for the growing number of new cases. The adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring tools by patients and healthcare providers alike will guarantee continued market expansion for the dental software sector.

Dental Software Market Segment Overview

By Discipline

Restorative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, maxillofacial surgery, and oral surgery are the disciplines covered in the study. Due to the dramatic increase in root canal procedures performed around the world in 2019, the endodontics category captured the largest share of the global market.

By Consumable

Dental biomaterial, resin composites, endodontic supplies, dental aesthetic, whitening material, gingival retraction material, dental imprints, denture glue, dental syringe, and dental burs are the main consumables mentioned in the MRFR study. Due to their extensive use in the treatment of dental decay, resin composites are the industry's top consumables sector globally.

By End-Users

Specialty dental facilities, academic and research dental institutions, as well as hospitals and clinics, are the main end users in the dental software sector.

Dental Software Market Regional Analysis

The Americas, with the United States as its regional leader, performs the best on the global market. As a result of the escalating oral disease instances and the ageing patient population in the United States, the dental industry market in the region is booming. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, periodontitis affects 50% of US individuals over the age of 35. Additionally, the enormous demand for aesthetic surgery, growing older population, and rising number of dental clinics and professionals offering high-quality dental care services are all positive factors for the dentistry sector market.

