Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitflex Ltd. ("Bitflex," "we" or "our"), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.

The Bitflex platform offers an aesthetically pleasing interface built-in with news, notifications, and charting tools to create a superior environment for users to make the most educated trades. The trading platform versions are immediately available for Windows, iOS, and Android.

Ee Wui Yang, CEO of Bitflex, said:

"This is an exciting period for both Bitflex and the crypto community. Our cryptocurrency exchange platform has gone through multiple rounds of rigorous testing and we're confident that it is ready to be used by a wider audience."

Bitflex meets the need for a user-friendly and accessible crypto derivatives trading platform. The Bitflex platform features new branding and an improved user interface on the platform in addition to improved liquidity, rigorous security, and 18 of the most popular linear perpetual swap trading pairs.

Leveraging an intimate familiarity with crypto users' pain points, Bitflex makes buying and selling crypto derivatives simple and enjoyable for both amateur and experienced crypto users who find traditional crypto trading platforms intimidating.

Wui Yang added:

"The Bitflex platform has arrived to empower every type of crypto user, no matter how new or old they are to the crypto world. With the launch of our easy-to-use exchange platform, we are standing strongly behind our vision that crypto is for everyone. And as cryptocurrency traders ourselves, we want to create a platform that is designed specifically for crypto traders.

"Due to the recent collapse of the world's second-largest crypto exchange, crypto worldwide has taken a huge reputational hit. We acknowledge the challenges that our industry will face in the next few years in combating scams and fraudulent behaviors and that is why we are going back to the basics by incorporating DeFi functionalities into our platform such as our upcoming HEX feature that combines the benefits of both centralized and decentralized offerings and on-chain data analysis to assist traders to make better decisions in their positions.

"We will be launching this feature on our platform in early 2023 and we believe it will be a game-changer in the cryptocurrency exchange industry. We want to be a pioneer of the HEX exchange to help the crypto industry regain its allure in the investment world."

In addition, Bitflex adopted the brand slogan of "Leveraging your future", which indicates that the platform's growth strategy moving forward is to motivate and assist users on their platform to build a promising future and make their dreams come true.

