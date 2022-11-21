The Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market is expected to grow by $1653.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363940/?utm_source=GNW

71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Our report on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions, the rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids, and strong growth in online sales.



The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• STEM electromechanical systems

• STEM electronics

• STEM robotics



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime reasons driving the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of coding robot toys and the rising application of ai in STEM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market covers the following areas:

• Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market sizing

• Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market forecast

• Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors that include All-Star Learning Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys, Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Fun Express LLC, Funvention Learning Pvt. Ltd., Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO SySTEM AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mindware Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Scientifics Direct Inc., Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., Tangible Play Inc., Timbuk Toys, and Xinxiang Alpha Manufacturing Ltd. . Also, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

