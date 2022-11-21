New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serializer / Deserializer (SerDes) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361269/?utm_source=GNW

Global Serializer / Deserializer (SerDes) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Serializer / Deserializer (SerDes) estimated at US$772.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.8% over the period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone SerDes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SerDes IP Core segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Serializer / Deserializer (SerDes) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$292.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Analog Bits, Inc.

Credo Semiconductor Inc.

eTopus Technology, Inc.

Introspect Technology

Kandou Bus

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Silicon Creations





IV. COMPETITION

