The Global Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is expected to grow by $186.33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period

33 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period. Our report on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors, and the growth of the residential real estate industry.



The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Lumber and landscape management

• Tools and Hardware

• Decor and indoor garden

• Kitchen

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the uptake of ar applications for home improvement projects as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors, and increasing focus on organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market covers the following areas:

• Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market sizing

• Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market forecast

• Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors that include BAUHAUS E-Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, BayWa Bau and Gartenmarkte GmbH and Co. KG, GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Grafton Group plc, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co. KG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Improve Inc., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Menard Inc., Mr. D.I.Y. Group M Berhad, OBI Group Holding SE, and Co. KGaA, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, REWE Group, Stark Group AS, The Home Depot Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Wesfarmers Ltd., and Wickes Group Plc. Also, the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

