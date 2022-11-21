Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size is expected to reach at USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1%, Owing to Rising Incidence of Urinary Incontinence

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size accounted for USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 6.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Statistics

Global urinary incontinence treatment devices market revenue was worth USD 2.9 billion in 2021, with a 10.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 42.9% of urinary incontinence treatment devices market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030

By product, vaginal slings segment capture over 34% of total market share in 2021

Increased interest in minimally invasive surgery, drives the urinary incontinence treatment devices market value





Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Report Coverage:

Market Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size 2021 USD 2.9 Billion Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 6.8 Billion Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.1% Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Base Year 2021 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Incontinence Type, By End-User, And By Geography Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, A.M.I. GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., Promedon Group, Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic plc, InControl Medical LLC, Ethicon US, LLC. and ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Overview

Globally, the number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence is rising. According to one research, over 60% of women suffer from urinary incontinence. Companies are making significant investments in the research and development of novel urinary incontinence treatment devices in order to provide patients with the best treatment options. Several multinational firms are developing and launching new transcutaneous electrical nerve devices, such as Medtronic plc's NURO System for percutaneous tibial neuromodulation for the diagnosis of overactive bladder. A wide range of companies sells non-invasive, over-the-counter electrotherapy equipment for incontinence. As a result, the worldwide urinary incontinence treatment devices market is expected to provide significant opportunities for industry leaders in the coming years.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Trends

The global prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, as well as innovative advancements such as non-implantable electrical incproductent gadgets, are expected to aid the growth of the global market in the coming years. From 2022 to 2030, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment gadgets market. This is due to rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures/devices for urinary incontinence treatment, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and a rapidly growing geriatric population.

In terms of incontinence type, the urge incontinence segment is expected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment market during the forecast period. From 2022 to 2030, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Many people all over the world are affected by an overactive bladder, which causes incontinence. The strength of the urge incontinence section is attributed to the higher cost of treatment devices, particularly implantable electrical stimulation devices when compared to other treatment devices/strategies. As a result, an increase in the rate of urge incontinence, an increase in the selection of electrical incontinence gadgets for overactive bladder treatment, and new product launches in the segment are expected to contribute to the segment's development in the coming years.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, incontinence type, and end-user. By product, the segment is separated into urethral catheters (foley catheters and other urinary catheters), vaginal slings (conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings), artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, and others. According to the urinary incontinence treatment devices market forecast, the urethral catheters category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of incontinence type, the market is categorized into stress urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, and overflow incontinence. Moreover, the market is split into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home use, based on the end-user. In 2022, the hospital's segment held a major share of the global market, followed by ambulatory surgery centers. A rise in the number of global emergency clinics utilizing cutting-edge sling medical procedure strategies, for example, TVT and TOT, as well as the utilization of smaller-than-expected slings, are anticipated to help the development of the emergency clinics and ambulatory surgery center fragments amid the forecast time frame.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide urinary incontinence treatment devices market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a urinary incontinence treatment devices industry report, North America signified the largest offer of the global market in 2021, followed by Europe. Sophisticated healthcare facilities, favorable reimbursement policies, and early adoption of inventively propelled product lines for the management of urinary incontinence have contributed to North America's significant share of the overall industry. From 2022 to 2030, Europe is expected to be the most appealing business sector for urinary incontinence treatment devices. The Europe market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years as a result of the area's high prevalence and increase in the frequency of urinary incontinence, the late release of wearable electrical incontinence appliances, as well as high per capita human services use.

Aside from that, Asia-Pacific is likely to account for a market share of the overall industry by 2030. This is because of the large urinary incontinence quiet base in densely populated nations like India & China, the large geriatric populations in Japan, and the rise in the preference for innovatively propelled products in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, as well as South Korea. Ascend in the adoption of innovatively catapulted products by key producers such as Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cogentix Medical will most likely drive the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Players

Some of the prominent urinary incontinence treatment devices market companies are Teleflex Incorporated, A.M.I. GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., Hollister Incorporated, InControl Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, Ethicon US, LLC., and ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L.

