The Global Secure Web Gateway Market is expected to grow by $11710.84 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.52% during the forecast period

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the secure web gateway market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of cyber-attacks, growing demand for integrated solutions, and growing digitalization.



The secure web gateway market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Government and defense

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud-based security technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the secure web gateway market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of a hybrid model and growth in IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secure web gateway market covers the following areas:

• Secure web gateway market sizing

• Secure web gateway market forecast

• Secure web gateway market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secure web gateway market vendors that include A10 Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., Contentkeeper Technologies, Cyren Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, McAfee Corp., Menlo Security Inc., Netskope Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp. Also, the secure web gateway market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



