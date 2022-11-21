New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Patches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361266/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sensor Patches Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Patches estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blood Glucose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 43.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Pressure / Flow segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.5% CAGR
The Sensor Patches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.1% and 33.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.4% CAGR.
Heart Rate Segment to Record 38.1% CAGR
In the global Heart Rate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$174.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
