Global Sensor Patches Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Patches estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blood Glucose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 43.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Pressure / Flow segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.5% CAGR



The Sensor Patches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.1% and 33.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.4% CAGR.



Heart Rate Segment to Record 38.1% CAGR



In the global Heart Rate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$174.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Cardiomo Care, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Gentag, Inc.

G-Tech Medical

Hivox Biotek, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nanosonic, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sensor Patch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

