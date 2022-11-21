New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Hubs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361265/?utm_source=GNW

Global Sensor Hubs Market to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Hubs estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Application Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Sensor Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Discrete Sensors Segment to Record 19.2% CAGR



In the global Discrete Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

InvenSense, Inc.

MEMSIC, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sensor Hub - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Sensor Hubs Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Integrated

Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Discrete Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Discrete Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Processor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Processor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor

Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated

Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Processor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application

Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors

and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor

Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military,

Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Processor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application

Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors

and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Processor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application

Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors

and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: France 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Processor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application

Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors

and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor

Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated

Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by Processor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Application

Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors

and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor

Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military,

Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sensor Hubs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by Processor Type - Application Sensors, Sensor

Integrated Microcontrollers, Discrete Sensors and Other

Processor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

Processor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Application Sensors, Sensor Integrated Microcontrollers,

Discrete Sensors and Other Processor Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sensor Hubs by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military, Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Military, Industrial and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

