The Global Anime Market is expected to grow by $10518.98 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anime Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190014/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anime market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the continuous rollout of high-speed Internet is driving the popularity of anime video games, the rising penetration of smartphones, and the rising popularity of media shows and growth in spending on online shows and videos.



The anime market is segmented as below:

By Content Type

• Shows or series

• Movie

• Music

• Live entertainment



By Type

• Merchandising

• Theatrical

• Internet

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the anime market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in better customer experience in the movie industry and a growing number of wearables manufacturers with music functionality will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anime market covers the following areas:

• Anime market sizing

• Anime market forecast

• Anime market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anime market vendors that include Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Bones Inc., Discotek Media, Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., VIZ Media LLC, and Zerochan. Also, the anime market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________