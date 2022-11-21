The Global Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to grow by $165.6 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189973/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the last-mile delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global e-commerce industry, premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery, and growing number of warehouses.



The last-mile delivery market is segmented as below:

By Service

• B2C

• B2B



By Application

• FMCG

• E-commerce

• Retail

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the strong focus on technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the last-mile delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, a strong focus on offering services to specific end-user segments and growing integration of last-mile delivery models with the courier, express, and parcel companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the last mile delivery market covers the following areas:

• Last-mile delivery market sizing

• Last mile delivery market forecast

• Last mile delivery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last-mile delivery market vendors that include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Postmates Inc, Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the last mile delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189973/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________