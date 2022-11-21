Live Webinar: BW LPG, Dorian LPG & Navigator Holdings To Discuss the LPG Sector Current Trends & Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12PM EST on the LPG shipping sector.



FEATURED PANELISTS

Anders Onarheim, CEO - BW LPG Pte Ltd (OSLO: BWLPG.OL; OTCMKTS: BWLLF)

Theodore B. Young, CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO - Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS)



MODERATED BY:

Jørgen Lian, Head of Shipping Equity Research - DNB Markets



WEBINAR OVERVIEW

The LPG market shows solid fundamentals with a strong outlook for ammonia, LPG, and Petrochemical trades. This webinar will discuss market trends, fundamentals, and the sector’s outlook. The participants will dive into the importance of growth in LPG in a world going green while simultaneously having a weakening global economy, rising interest rates and tensions between China and the US, and the Russian war in Ukraine.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour, with 45 minutes allotted for the panel discussion, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Q&A – SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com.

ABOUT BW LPG

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

BW LPG trades on the Oslo exchange under the symbol “BWLPG.OL” and on the OTC Market under the symbol “BWLLF”. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

ABOUT DORIAN LPG LTD.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-two modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Dorian LPG common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LPG”. More information about Dorian LPG can be found at www.dorianlpg.com

ABOUT NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. On September 30, 2022, Navigator announced a new joint venture with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (“Greater Bay”), owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”. More information about Navigator Holdings can be found at www.navigatorgas.com

