Overall Sales of Traditional Toys and Games Market will top with Revenue of US$ 90 Bn in 2021 and is Projected to Grow at 4% CAGR Between Forecast Period of 2021-31 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global traditional toys and games market was worth US$ 90 Bn and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% between 2021 and 2031.



Traditional toys and games are usually made out of plastic. This could be reasoned with cost-effectiveness, ease with respect to molding, and probability of manufacturing complex forms and shapes. The latest development on this part is that biodegradable plastic is making an entry to the traditional toys and games market in the near future.

Traditional toys and games are in more demand in the age group of 3-4 years. It is a known fact that those in this age group are at the stages of physical and mental development.

There are educational toys and games that enable developing cognitive abilities as well as decision making in these children. Online sales channels will continue to gain traction in the near future. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Traditional Toys and Games Market’.

Key Takeaways from Traditional Toys and Games Market

North America holds the largest market share. This could be credited to a series of traditional toys and games getting licensed and branded. For instance – Hasbro has licensed the games and toys with ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Transformers’ that do transform DeLorean car that was seen in movie (just like transformer).

Coming to Europe, the UK is the front-runner with spike in demand for traditional games and toys. The traditional toys and games are also getting digitized, thereby widening scope of sales on the part of games and toys. For instance – LEGO VIDIYO comes across as a music-making toy that helps children in starring in music videos of their own along with mini figurines and Lego sets. Connective technology helps in combining physical and digital worlds.

The Asia-Pacific is riding on China. This could be attributed to end-consumers asking for limited edition games, puzzles and toys, and action figures. China-made toys and games have been flooding the market since long.



Competitive Landscape

Paul Lamond Games, in the year 2018, came up with a new-fangled toy line under the category of brick construction toys, emphasizing on football in shape of ‘Nanostars’. These products are actually designed for mixing building bricks’ activity with admiration regarding football amongst the children.

Lego A/S, in November 2021, tabled the Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars AT-AAT, which constituted 6785 pieces in all. This collectible was meant for kids and also millennials eager to invest in exclusive games and toys.

Mattel Inc., in November 2021, did celebrate Hispanic Heritage month through release of Celia Cruz Doll. It was named ‘Queen of Salsa’. It needs to be noted that Celia Cruz was amongst the popular Latin artists of the 20 th century.

century. Funko, in the year 2020, did launch ‘Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (a micro table gaming system)’. It did enter into collaboration with Marvel for engaging the younger fans with a series of products and animation.

“An ever-growing demand for construction toys is expected to take the entire traditional toys and games market on a growth spree in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (games/puzzles, infants/toddlers/preschool toys, plush, outdoor & sports toys, model vehicles, dolls, construction sets, art and craft, remote control toys, educational toys, dress up and role play, and ride on vehicles), by material (plastic, textile, metal, and wood), by age group (0-18 months, 19-36 months, 3-4 years, 5-8 years, 8-10 years, and 11-14 years), and by sales channel (hypermarket/supermarket, online, franchised outlets, departmental stores, and others (variety stores and discounters).

With parents encouraging their wards to play real games (in place of virtual games) in wake of growing obesity in them due to the stay-at-home thing, the global traditional toys and games market is bound to get through constructively in the forecast period.

Traditional Toys and Games Market by Category

By Product Type:

Games/Puzzles

Infants/Toddlers/Preschool Toys

Plush

Outdoor & Sports Toys

Model Vehicles

Dolls

Construction sets

Art and Crafts

Remote control toys

Educational toys

Dress up and role play

Ride on vehicles

By Material:

Plastic

Textile

Metal

Wood

By Age Group:

0-18 months

19-36 months

3-4 years

5-8 years

8-10 years

11-14 years

By Sales Channel:

Hyper/Super market

Online

Franchised Outlets

Departmental Stores

Others (Discounters, variety stores)



