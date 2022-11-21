The Global Portable Power Station Market is expected to grow by $179.21 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Power Station Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189967/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable power station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages, declining lithium-ion battery prices, and the high prevalence of tourism.



The portable power station market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Off-grid power

• Emergency power

• Automotive



By Technology

• Lithium-ion

• Sealed lead-acid



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing outdoor and camping activities as one of the prime reasons driving the portable power station market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing preference for renewable energy systems and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the portable power station market covers the following areas:

• Portable power station market sizing

• Portable power station market forecast

• Portable power station market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable power station market vendors that include AIMTOM Co. Ltd., All powers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., ChargeTech Inc., Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd., EcoFlow Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Fanttik Inc., Goal Zero LLC, GoSun, Jackery Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Li power Shenzhen Technology Co. Ltd., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool, ROCK SOLAR, The Duracell Co., and TogoPower. Also, the portable power station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189967/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________