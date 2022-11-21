New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self Balancing Scooters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361256/?utm_source=GNW

Global Self Balancing Scooters Market to Reach $868 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Self Balancing Scooters estimated at US$422 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Self Balancing Scooters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Aha Tech Pty Limited

Best Electric Hoverboard

DailyHover.com

Freego India

Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Inventist, Inc.

PATA Electric Company

Razor USA LLC.

Segway-Ninebot

Skque Products





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Self Balancing Scooter - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Self Balancing Scooters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Self Balancing Scooters Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self Balancing Scooters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Self Balancing

Scooters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters

by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self

Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Self Balancing Scooters by

Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing

Scooters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Self Balancing

Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Self Balancing Scooters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing

Scooters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Self Balancing

Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self Balancing Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing

Scooters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Self Balancing

Scooters by Segment - Self Balancing Scooters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

