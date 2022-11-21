New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self Balancing Scooters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361256/?utm_source=GNW
Global Self Balancing Scooters Market to Reach $868 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Self Balancing Scooters estimated at US$422 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$868 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Self Balancing Scooters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
