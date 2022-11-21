Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size to Exceed $23,291.5 Million by 2025, at 97.4% CAGR

Boston, MA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware And Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, And Rural), By Application (Internet Of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, And Others), And By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, And Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020–2025” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 700 million in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23,291.5 million mark by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 97.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.”

What is 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)? How big is the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Industry?

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Report Coverage & Overview:

A well-established wireless mobile network technology that provides internet access to a diversified consumer base without using fixed lines is called fixed wireless access. FWA utilizing 5th-Generation technology is known as 5G fixed wireless access. The growing adoption of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is tremendous worldwide due to its various facilitated benefits. Some prominent advantages driving the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are reliable connectivity, the facility of unlimited data usage, and the benefit of connecting every electronic device including computers. However, the notable delay by different governments in taking the decision regarding standardization of spectrum allocation may hamper the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market to some extent.

In addition, there has been a rise in the use of wearable technology in a number of emerging economies, which is another factor that contributes to the requirement for improved wireless broadband connectivity. The periodically shifting standards that have been established for the purpose of enhancing the capabilities of fixed wireless access have been one of the most important reasons driving the expansion of wireless technology over the course of the past several years.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 245+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Growth Dynamics

The growth of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is anticipated to be driven by substantial revenues aimed at the development of 5G infrastructure. Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson are just some of the major corporations that are in the best position to profit from the development of 5G technology. For example, Ericsson, which has a market valuation of around $25 billion and is at the vanguard of both investing in and creating 5G gear, is at the forefront of the race. Ericsson is also taking an active role in the research projects and field trials being conducted by major mobile operators throughout the world, including SK Telecom Company Ltd. of South Korea, China Mobile (CHL) of China, Verizon and AT&T of the United States, and others. In addition, companies like Nokia and Qualcomm, Inc., which have market capitalization of approximately $18.5 billion and $81 billion respectively, are concentrating their efforts on making substantial investments in the development of 5G infrastructure around the world, which is also anticipated to contribute to the global market.

According to the most recent report from Cisco's Visual Networking Index, "smart homes" are anticipated to be one of the primary drivers for the expansion of Internet of Things connectivity over the course of the next few years. The business anticipates that around half of the total 28.5 billion device connections that will occur by 2022 will involve the Internet of Things (IoT) or machine-to-machine communication (M2M). By the year 2022, the typical home in North America will include an average of nine different electronic devices.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

It is anticipated that COVID-19 will have a significant detrimental effect on the deployment of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), such as causing delays in the spectrum auction and other standard activities to be pushed back. In addition to this, it imposes significant restrictions on the expansion of networks and has a negative effect on the investment decisions made by telecommunications companies. However, it is anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic will also have a significant and favourable impact on the demand that consumers have for high-speed data services. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic, businesses in both the public and private sectors have given their workers the option to perform their jobs from the comfort of their own homes. Because of this, there is a very high demand for services that offer very fast data transfer rates. This means that 5G fixed wireless access has a big chance to grow.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is fragmented on the basis of offering, demography, application, and end-user. The offering segment is classified into hardware (access units and customer premises equipment devices) and services. The services segment is expected to account for a substantial market share in the future, owing to the worldwide up-gradation of cellular communications networks to cope up with the rapidly increasing faster data transmission rate demand. The rising penetration of data incentive applications like ultra-HD video, AR, and virtual reality is also driving the services segment.

The demography segment includes urban, semi-urban, and rural. The semi-urban areas are estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast time period. Generally, due to the need for hefty investments and up-gradation of network infrastructure may be a challenging task in semi-urban areas. However, the implementation of FWA is expected to have a positive impact, as it can facilitate high wireless connections with high throughput. Applications of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are Internet of Things (IoT), pay TV, broadband internet, and others. The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The residential segment is projected to account for a prominent market share in the years ahead. 5G FWA is highly preferred by residential consumers worldwide, as it helps in attaining gigabits of speeds at a reasonable cost and has zero installation charges.

By Offering By Demography By End-user By Application By Region Hardware



Services Urban



Semi-Urban



Rural Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Government Internet of Things (IoT)



Broadband Internet



Pay TV



Others North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



MEA

The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is segmented as follows:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Customer Premises Equipment Devices

Access Units

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Demography Analysis

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Application Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT)

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

Others

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: End-User Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Browse the full “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware And Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, And Rural), By Application (Internet Of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, And Others), And By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, And Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market include -

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm Technologies

Nokia Corporation

Mimosa Networks

Huawei

Cohere Technologies

Ericsson

Arqiva

Cellular South

Orange

United States Cellular Corporation

Siklu Communication

Mobile Telephone Networks

TELUS Corporation

Telefonica

Swisscom

Hrvatski Telekom

Verizon Communications

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 97.4% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

In terms of revenue, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size was valued at around US$ 700 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23,291.5 million by 2025.

By type of product or service, the services segment is expected to make up a large share of the market in the future.

By demographic segment, it is expected that the semi-urban areas will grow at a fast rate over the next few years.

By end-user segment, the residential segment is expected to make up a large portion of the market in the coming years.

North America accounted for a prominent share in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Industry?

What segments does the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Offering, By Demography, By Application, By End-User Analysis, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4654

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for a prominent share in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market and is forecasted to continue its dominance in the upcoming years as well. The prime factor driving this regional market is the strong presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada that can afford huge R&D expenditure.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2019, Verizon has announced that its 5G home broadband service will be made available in the Chicago. The most recent service allows customers to use the worldwide 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standard, in contrast to the in-home fixed wireless 5G service (which operates on the 5G TF standard) that is currently being supplied in certain areas of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

In addition, in March 2019, T-Mobile began a test programme for a fixed wireless broadband service that would link 50,000 houses to a fixed wireless access (FWA) service that would run on T-LTE Mobile's network. This step was made in order to connect users with the FWA service.

In March 2020 - Ericsson has revealed that it would be working together with Newport Utilities to construct its very first fixed wireless access (FWA) network in the state of Tennessee. It is anticipated that the network would provide high-speed internet connectivity to the rural areas of its service zone in the state of Tennessee.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 700 Million Projected Market Size in 2025 USD 23,291.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 97.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2025 Key Market Players Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Mimosa Networks, Huawei, Cohere Technologies, Ericsson, Arqiva, Cellular South, Orange, United States Cellular Corporation, Siklu Communication, Mobile Telephone Networks, TELUS Corporation, Telefonica, Swisscom, Hrvatski Telekom, Verizon Communications Key Segment By Offering, By Demography, By Application, By End-User Analysis Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

To know an additional revised 2021 list of market players, request a free brochure report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market

LTE And 5G Broadcast Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lte-5g-broadcast-market

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-applications-and-services-market

5G Infrastructure Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-infrastructure-market

5G Enterprise Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-enterprise-market

Small Cell 5G Network Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/small-cell-5g-network-market

5G IoT Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-iot-market

5G Chipset Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-chipset-market

Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/voice-over-5g-vo5g-market

5G System Integration Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-system-integration-market

LTE Advanced and 5G Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lte-advanced-and-5g-market

5G Technology Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/5g-technology-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?