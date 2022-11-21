New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scrap Metal Shredders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361248/?utm_source=GNW
Global Scrap Metal Shredders Market to Reach $969.4 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scrap Metal Shredders estimated at US$839.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$224.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automobile segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Scrap Metal Shredders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$229.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$118.3 Million by the year 2027.
E-Scrap Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global E-Scrap segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$100.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Andritz AG
BCA Industries
ECO Green Equipment, LLC.
EcoStan India Private Limited.
Granutech-Saturn Systems
Hammermills International
SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.
Vecoplan AG
WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH
Windborne
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Scrap Metal Shredder - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Scrap Metal Shredders Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ferrous Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Ferrous Metals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Ferrous Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Scrap by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for E-Scrap by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Scrap by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Scrap by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Heavy Scrap by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Scrap by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turnings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Turnings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Turnings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Firearms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Firearms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Firearms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,
E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous
Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,
Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: France Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,
E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous
Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,
Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Spain Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,
Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,
Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy
Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
INDIA
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 77: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: India Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: India 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy
Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous
Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,
Firearms and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,
Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Latin America Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,
Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Argentina Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy
Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Brazil Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Mexico Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by
Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous
Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,
Firearms and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,
E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap
Metal Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,
Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Middle East Historic Review for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,
Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal
Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,
Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 110: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,
Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Global Scrap Metal Shredders Market to Reach $969.4 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
