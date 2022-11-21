New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scrap Metal Shredders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361248/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Scrap Metal Shredders Market to Reach $969.4 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scrap Metal Shredders estimated at US$839.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$224.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automobile segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Scrap Metal Shredders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$229.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$118.3 Million by the year 2027.



E-Scrap Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global E-Scrap segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$100.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Andritz AG

BCA Industries

ECO Green Equipment, LLC.

EcoStan India Private Limited.

Granutech-Saturn Systems

Hammermills International

SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.

Vecoplan AG

WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH

Windborne





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361248/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Scrap Metal Shredder - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Scrap Metal Shredders Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ferrous Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Ferrous Metals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Ferrous Metals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-Scrap by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for E-Scrap by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Scrap by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Scrap by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Heavy Scrap by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Scrap by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turnings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Turnings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Turnings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Firearms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Firearms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Firearms by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,

E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous

Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,

Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,

E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous

Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,

Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,

Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,

Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy

Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 77: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: India Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: South Korea Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy

Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous

Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,

Firearms and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,

Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,

Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Argentina Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy

Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Mexico Historic Review for Scrap Metal Shredders by

Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal Shredders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous

Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings,

Firearms and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile,

E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Scrap

Metal Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap,

Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Scrap Metal Shredders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Middle East Historic Review for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap,

Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Scrap Metal

Shredders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ferrous Metals, Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel,

Turnings, Firearms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 110: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrap Metal Shredders by Application - Ferrous Metals,

Automobile, E-Scrap, Heavy Scrap, Steel, Turnings, Firearms and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________