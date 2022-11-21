Former Novartis Consumer Health Israel CEO Estee Rosen Joins Sativus Tech

Rosen’s appointment strengthens Saffron Tech’s position as the company looks to accelerate its growth strategy and drive revenues.



Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sativus Tech (SATT), the only AgTech company that has successfully grown saffron using its advanced vertical farming technology, today announced it has appointed Estee Rosen as the lead for Business Development in Wellness, Health and Beauty for Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Sativus Tech. In this role, Estee will lead Saffron Tech’s go-to market approach to the wellness, health, and beauty markets, creating key partnerships to generate revenues as part of the company’s go-to-market strategy.

“Estee is an outstanding addition to the Saffron Tech team, bringing a dynamic blend of leadership experience to lead us as we enter the B2B marketplace,” said Tal Wilk-Glazer, CEO of Sativus Tech. “Her leadership experience in successfully developing new markets will be vital as Sativus Tech focuses on rapid growth and global expansion. It is a great opportunity that Estee joined the team at this pivotal time, and we welcome her.”

Estee possesses more than 20 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. She previously served as CEO of Novartis Consumer Health Israel and founded health-carecompanies Blueyes and BluPharma. Her experience in the healthcare sector will help Saffron Tech as the company looks to meet the increasing demand for saffron in food supplements, cosmetics, and wellness products.

Saffron is known for its anti-anxiety, antidepressant, and antioxidant properties. Saffron Tech can produce a consistent, high-grade and large-scale supply of saffron for the health, wellness and beauty industries.

“I am excited to join the Saffron Tech team and help establish a solid base that can attract new business in the health, wellness, and beauty space,” said Estee Rosen. “I believe saffron has the potential to bring an alternative, natural treatment for people with depression and anxiety and I am pleased to join this team to bring this vision to a reality. Together we can disrupt the market and take the company to new horizons. I look forward to exploring all the pathways that can lead to global expansion and revenues.”

About Sativus Tech Corp:

Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an AgTech company that uses its advanced vertical farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agricultural products that are high in demand but scarce in supply. Reliable production of these highly coveted food products can be used in various applications including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, culinary, beauty, health, and wellness industries. Sativus Tech Corp’s technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted with environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources, and unstable weather conditions.

Sativus Tech Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the protocols to grow saffron in indoor vertical farms. It is also increasing the production of the spice by multiplying the number of annual harvests. The pharmaceutical industry is now turning more of its scientific attention to saffron’s medicinal properties, which are now being used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications for ADHD, anxiety and more.

